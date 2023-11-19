Volunteering – even from home – helps others and can boost your career

Remote volunteering is a new trend – giving back while gaining valuable skills and experience virtually, opening up the possibility for more people to get involved and give back.

For example, gigs might include advising, helping with phone banking, or helping organizations promote fund-raisers.

Just because it’s remote doesn’t mean it’s less valuable than an in-person program, says Brad Deutser, president of the Deutser Consulting firm and author of “Belonging Rules: Five Crucial Actions that Build Unity and Foster Performance” (Matt Holt). Has explained. ,

“You are still giving and serving others,” he said. “This in no way diminishes the goodness and value you provide. This may force you to work harder to connect with other people who share a passion for the same cause and go outside of your comfort zone to connect with them outside of work.

Other trends include employer-sponsored volunteering, such as group community efforts and paid time off to volunteer. Catchfire, a new online platform, matches volunteers with nonprofit organizations for one-hour calls for multi-week projects.

Whatever route you take to volunteer, top brass take notice. A 2016 Deloitte Impact Survey revealed that 92% of human resources executives said contributing to a nonprofit can improve an employee’s leadership skills.

Jesse Samberg, co-founder of Third Act, a growth consulting company for small businesses, tried to connect more with his business community to gain a sense of belonging. So last year, she started volunteering remotely as a consultant with SCORE, a nonprofit arm of the Small Business Administration.

Juggling between working and living in Brooklyn and Millerton, NY, Samberg helps five to 10 clients each month via video chat or phone. Clients get free assistance in addressing their business challenges such as marketing strategy, branding, sales and partnerships.

“Most volunteers and clients are now quite comfortable using videoconferencing,” said Samberg, 36. “Clients love it, because they can meet with consultants from around the country who can best meet their needs. When we solve a big problem together, or ‘make my day’ after a session When I receive emails like ‘Thank you for lighting up,’ I love seeing that sparkle in my students’ eyes.”

It’s also a win for Samberg, as he gains insight for his business. “My experience with Score has been invaluable in helping me better understand the needs and problems of my paying customers and prospects,” he said.

Terry Wayne, co-CEO of New York-based global career advisory firm Weil & Wayne, said volunteering can also be a career boost.

“If you’ve volunteered to raise money for a charity and increased that charity’s donor base by 20%, put that on your resume,” Wayne said. “Add bullets that describe your business development skills. You can talk about experience in an interview just like you would about a salaried position.”

As you pour your heart into volunteerism and strengthen your resume, a professional boon can result – new skills for landing a new job, getting a board seat, meaningful connections and introductions, references and much more. and acquiring and refining experiences.

Tiffany Hinds, who volunteered as a mentor during the youth summit hosted by the Business Council of Westchester in 2019. Courtesy of Tiffany Hinds

This happened to Tiffany Hinds, who volunteered as a mentor during a youth summit hosted by the Business Council of Westchester in 2019.

Hinds, 42, was dean of students at the now-defunct College of New Rochelle at the time. At the program, he heard about the New York Institute of Technology in Columbus Circle and Old Westbury. She looked around the institution and saw a vacancy for an interim dean of students. After connecting with the provost through LinkedIn and learning more about the position, Hinds applied, got the job and started in July.

While their primary volunteer goal was service, the program brought a potential employer onto their radar screen.

Hinds heard about the New York Institute of Technology and soon got a job as interim dean of students. Courtesy of Tiffany Hinds

“Engaging in volunteer work allows you to meet new people you might not normally meet,” Hinds said.

The summit wasn’t her first rodeo. Hinds is passionate about volunteerism and feels “emotionally fulfilled by engaging in service.” The New Rochelle resident is the commissioner of the Office of Black Ministry of the Archdiocese of New York, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. He is a member of the Northern Manhattan Alumni Chapter of, and serves on the Board of Trustees of, the Ursuline School. He has organized and participated in service trips to Haiti, Mexico, and the United States.

Samberg and Hinds take their volunteerism seriously, and Talia Fox, CEO of leadership training firm KUSI Global, leadership strategist and author of “The Power of Conscious Connection: 4 Habits to Transform How You Live and Lead” (IdeaPress, Nov. 28) Are. Said that this is the key to career success.

“Treat your volunteer role with the same dedication as a paid position. Your reputation is affected by all commitments, paid or unpaid. Keeping our promises is essential for all future opportunities,” Fox said.

In addition to exposure to new experiences ripe for creativity and innovation, volunteering is good for your brand.

“It shows an eagerness to contribute and add value. People who volunteer are generally viewed as trustworthy, proactive and team-oriented,” Fox said.

Hinds agreed. “People are watching, and who knows?” He said. “The performance you have demonstrated while serving others may lead to attracting leadership roles and professional offers.”

