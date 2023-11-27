Volkswagen to reduce workforce at 'no longer competitive' VW brand

The logo of Volkswagen is seen during the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York City, US on April 5, 2023. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) 10 billion euro ($10.9 billion) savings program will include staff cuts, managers told staff on Monday as brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned that higher costs And low productivity was making its cars uncompetitive. ,

The German carmaker is in talks with its works council over a cost-cutting plan for its VW brand, the first step in a group-wide campaign to boost efficiency in the transition to electric cars.

“With many of our already existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as a Volkswagen brand,” Schaefer said at a staff meeting at the carmaker’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, according to a post on the company’s intranet site. ” Reuters.

The company previously said it planned to take advantage of the “demographic curve” to reduce its workforce, promising no layoffs until 2029.

At Monday’s meeting, human resources board member Gunnar Kilian said this would be achieved through agreements on partial or early retirement.

However, the bulk of the 10 billion euro savings target will be achieved through measures other than personnel cuts, Kilian said, adding that full details will be defined by the end of the year.

“We ultimately need to be brave and honest enough to eliminate things that are being repeated within the company or are just useless things that we don’t need to drive good results,” Kilian said.

