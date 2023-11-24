Volkswagen to launch $20,000 EV on a new platform in China, its most important market

Volkswagen plans to launch a new entry-level EV platform in China to keep pace with Tesla and BYD. The automaker will introduce EVs starting at around $20,000 (140,000 yuan) to win back buyers in its most important market.

Competition is intensifying in the world’s largest EV market as price cuts by market leaders like Tesla and BYD put pressure on other automakers.

The Chinese market is very “price-sensitive,” VW China boss Ralf Brandstatter told reporters on Friday. Automotive News Europe,

During a visit to its new EV facility in Hefei, Brandstätter said the new entry-level platform will cater to local Chinese buyers with respect to battery, electric drive and motor. Perhaps, more importantly, Chinese buyers are young and looking for the latest technology and software.

Based on VW’s MEB architecture, which is used for its existing lineup of EVs, the new platform will use local suppliers to cut costs.

Brandstätter added the new platform, proposed for 2026, would improve development time by one-third.

With plans to introduce ten new EVs globally by 2026, Volkswagen is looking to accelerate development timelines to keep pace with Chinese automakers. It aims to launch new models every 2.5 years, compared to its current four-year cycle.

Volkswagen ID electric vehicle in China (Source: VW)

The company is already seeing some success in reducing costs. Ludger Luhrmann, CTO of Hefei (Volkswagen Group China Tech Co.), which is developing the platform, said the company could reduce the price of dashboard displays by 37% after switching suppliers.

Volkswagen to introduce $20,000 EV in China

Older brands (such as VW and Audi) that have long dominated the market are now being replaced by domestic brands with more modern technology. And sometimes these EVs come at a lower price.

Earlier this year, VW lost its long-held title of best-selling brand in China to BYD as buyers looked for the latest EVs.

SAIC-VW ID.3 electric car in China (Source: SAIC-VW)

China is VW’s most important market, accounting for almost half of its profits. Its best-selling electric model, the ID.3, ranked 22nd among Chinese EVs this year. And this comes after a 16% price cut in August to around $17,500 (125,800 yuan).

Lower prices helped boost demand, with ID.3 sales reaching 10,000 in July compared to an average of around 2,200.

The automaker will use this strategy with its new architecture, called the A Main Platform. Volkswagen plans to launch four new EVs with prices ranging from about $20,000 (140,000 yuan) to $23,800 (170,000 yuan).

Volkswagen-SAIC ID.Next electric sedan (Source: Volkswagen-SAIC)

Brandstätter said the new VW models will be built by SAIC and its joint venture with FAW. The company invested approximately $1.1B (1B Euro) to establish the VCTC, which will be critical in regaining market share.

The facility utilizes local suppliers and involves VW’s joint venture partners to accelerate development time. The boss of VW China explained that this would “eliminate time-consuming coordination with developers in Germany across time zones.”

He said this would help VW “reduce the time it takes to get products to Chinese customers by 30%.”

FAW-VW ID.7 Vizzion (Source: Volkswagen)

The automaker opened ID.7 Vision orders in China this week, starting at $33,000. The Vizion is FAW-VW’s version of the flagship electric sedan built for China.

Volkswagen also began battery production at its Hefei factory. The plant will be the first to manufacture cell-to-pack (C2P) batteries, which will help improve energy density and efficiency.

The company is taking note that VW’s price cuts are helping boost demand in China. VW now plans to introduce four new EVs priced at around $20,000 each to regain buyers in its most important market.

VW will need low-cost EVs like BYD’s Dolphin, which will start at around $16,100 (116,800 yuan), and the Yuan Plus electric SUV, which will start at around $18,500 (134,000 yuan). BYD sold nearly 30K Dolphin models in May, nearly 11 times more than the ID.3.

BYD’s 6 millionth NEV (including hybrids) rolled out on Friday as the automaker continues to aggressively expand the brand.

To regain competitiveness, VW invested $700 million in Chinese EV maker XPeng in July for a roughly 5% stake.

Although the brand expects new models built with XPeng to help sales, CFO Arno Antilitz pointed out that VW could lose market share further down the line (from 2026).

