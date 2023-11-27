Volkswagen says its main VW brand ‘no longer competitive’ cnn business

berlin , Volkswagen’s parent brand is “no longer competitive” due to high costs and low productivity, the company’s brand chief warned on Monday.

“With many of our already existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as a Volkswagen brand,” Thomas Schaefer told employees during a meeting in German. The carmaker is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, according to a post on the company’s intranet site seen by Reuters.

A company spokesperson said the company is working to improve the financial performance of its globally popular car brand of the same name. This process is especially important as VW Group, the parent company, is shifting into the production of more electric cars.

volkswagen group Porsche owns several brands including Audi and its parent brand Volkswagen, founded in 1937.

Among the VW Group’s mass-market brands, which includes Skoda, based in the Czech Republic, and Seat, based in Spain, the VW brand had the highest sales volume by far, but the lowest operating profit margin during the first three months of this year. . According to a corporate presentation.

According to an investor presentation, VW Group expects returns on sales of the VW brand to rise to 6.5% by 2026 from 3.6% last year.

In public presentations, VW has said that it is trying to improve the performance of all its mainstream brands by, among other things, better differentiation between them as well as cutting wasteful spending.

“We ultimately need to be brave and honest enough to eliminate things that are repetitive or simply wasteful within the company that we don’t need for good results,” Kilian said.

The company, one of the world’s largest carmakers, is in talks with its works council over cost-cutting plans at the VW brand, the first step in a group-wide campaign to boost efficiency in the transition to electric cars. Is.

Managers told staff on Monday that its €10 billion ($10.9 billion) savings program will include staff cuts.

The company previously said it planned to take advantage of the “demographic curve” to reduce its workforce.

At Monday’s meeting, human resources board member Gunnar Kilian said this would be achieved through agreements on partial or early retirement.

However, the bulk of the €10 billion savings target will be achieved through measures other than staff cuts, Kilian said, adding that full details will be defined by the end of the year.

Source: amp.cnn.com