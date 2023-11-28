Volkswagen was one of the earliest entrants into the electric vehicle industry, years before it became common to own or drive one. Its efforts were in full swing in the wake of the diesel pollution scandal that engulfed the German brand.

But in recent times, Europe’s largest automaker has been struggling to improve its returns amid falling demand and increasing competition in the market.

Now, the automaker is on a mission to improve its costs to boost earnings by nearly $11 billion by 2026. Volkswagen brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned that productivity and efficiency would have to be boosted because his brand is no longer as competitive.

“With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as a Volkswagen brand,” Schaefer said, according to a post on the company’s intranet site seen by Reuters.

In an effort to reduce costs, Volkswagen plans to cut jobs – the scale and timeframe of potential layoffs are unclear. The goal of saving about $11 billion is to be achieved by means other than just headcount cuts, which will be determined by the end of the year, Reuters reports.

Schaefer is hoping to boost the Volkswagen brand’s profitability to 6.5% by 2026, up from 3.6% last year.

“We are not making enough profit from our cars to finance the change and our future with our own resources,” the VW brand chief said Monday, according to Bloomberg. “In such a situation other manufacturers will close plants.”

Schaefer’s parent company, Volkswagen Group, owns several major brands including Audi, Porsche and its namesake brand Volkswagen.

Car manufacturer representatives did not immediately return LuckRequest for comment.

Volkswagen’s EV game hits hurdles

Volkswagen’s generous investment in EVs came as a result of Dieselgate, a scandal that rocked the auto industry in 2015. At the time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that the German automaker had cheated regulatory emissions tests to hide the true scale of harmful nitrogen oxide pollutants, which was substantial. over the legal limit in the US

In the years following the scandal, Volkswagen was more than eager to revive its image as a rookie with clean, futuristic technology like EVs. Already in 2017, the Wolfsburg-based company pledged $40 billion to its EV efforts in hopes of challenging clear front-runner Tesla.

In theory, its timing couldn’t be better – now more than a fifth of cars sold in the EU are fully electric.

But its implementation has been found incomplete. While its ID family won praise for being designed from the ground up as an EV, it resulted in a more progressive design that its traditional customers struggled with.

Worse, its software is glitchy and slow to respond, hindering its appeal in the key Chinese market, where the latest in-car software features are a must for EV buyers. Volkswagen invested $700 million for a 5% stake in Chinese EV startup Xpeng to improve its competitiveness.

Still, the company faces a number of challenges, including high costs, soft demand, supply chain disruptions and navigating a market with more nimble and efficient players like Tesla and China’s BYD.

Volkswagen, which already cut temporary staff at its German EV factory in September in response to slowing demand, cut its car delivery forecast for the year and reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations. .

Source: fortune.com