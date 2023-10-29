Volkswagen Group to cut 2,000 jobs at Cariad, future EV platforms to face delays

The restructuring is expected to impact the new software rollout on the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6-e-tron.

Volkswagen Group is cutting 2,000 jobs at its Cariad software division as part of a strategic restructuring plan, triggering a chain reaction of delays in the development of future electric vehicle platforms, the German publication reports. manager magazine Reported yesterday.

The group’s board of directors has approved the downsizing, which will take place between 2024 and the end of 2025. manager magazine, citing key group executives. However, the plan still needs approval from the works council, which has guaranteed jobs for workers until mid-2025. reuters informed of.

Cariad, formed in 2019 under the VW Group, is in charge of building a unified software platform and architecture for all future EVs from the VW Group.

Due to the restructuring, Software Architecture 1.2, which was originally planned to be introduced in the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron, will be delayed by 16 to 18 months. The Level 2.0 architecture, initially scheduled to be introduced in 2025, will be developed from scratch.

Porsche had confirmed a 2024 launch date for the Macan EV, and InsideEVS A prototype was also reviewed in California earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the recent announcement will impact the rollout and push back release dates. Volkswagen Group and Caride did not immediately respond to our request for comment at the time of publication.

The restructuring also impacts the next generation Scalable System Platform (SSP), which is also being redeveloped. SSP is a next-generation architecture that VW Group intends to use for a wide range of EVs, from compact VW-badged hatchbacks to high-performance Porsches.

Volkswagen’s software issues have been widely publicized, with users reporting system freezes and unresponsive touchscreens on the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5. After budget overruns and missed targets, VW Group CEO Oliver Blume made sweeping changes to top-level management at Caride earlier this year. Its new CEO Peter Bosch has been working on a “comprehensive transformation plan” since the summer reuters,

Software-integrated architectures are an integral part of modern EVs. Not only are the infotainment system software dependent, but so are the electric motor, battery, electrical system, safety features, and driver assistance systems. Most German, American and Chinese automakers appear to be ahead of the curve in this department, but the VW Group has been on a bumpy road since the arrival of the first ID vehicles.

