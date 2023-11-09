Volebak's indestructible hoodie is practically armor - Yanko Design

Volebak has a knack for inventing apparel designed for adventurers. If you’re not impressed by its solar-charged hat, wait until you see the British fashion company’s latest invention: the indestructible hoodie. You might be wondering why it’s called “indestructible”, but if Volebak’s claim of withstanding a “75 km/h drop” really holds any water, you’ll probably find yourself in love with its fashionable, comfortable, yet You will also find yourself striving for a weather-impervious outer shell. The materials used in its high-durability design – Cordura and Dyneema – aren’t cheap, however, and a new indestructible hoodie from Volebak’s web store costs $795.

Admittedly, this is more than worth the peace of mind when heading straight for danger. Like many of Volebak’s unique fits, this hoodie looks like it was made for extreme athletes needing serious protection. Volebak advertises it as “highly abrasion and tear resistant”, even being able to reduce damage caused by “excessive 4-way stretch”, which, to be fair, I would prefer not to delve into serious details. On a side note, this is probably great protective apparel for anyone working in construction or other potentially hazardous physical labor areas. And, hey, it looks pretty sleek too.

Designers: Nick Tidball, Steve Tidball (via Volebak)

Vollebak did some very strange things to make sure it was exactly as durable as it claimed, using something called the Darmstadt Abrasion Resistance Test to assess its durability when dropped at high speed onto concrete. Used. This involved testing the hoodie in a rotating machine that stretched samples of its Cordura (nylon) material up to 30 metres. Apparently, Volebak’s designers needed to spin the machine up to 412rpm to create a small hole in a sample. According to Volebak, this was “no subtle test”.

Coming in two colors, yellow or black, the Indestructible Hoodie is designed for a comfortable and clean-cut fit. Not only does it have two side pockets for storage, but it is also wind resistant to keep you from getting cold. When it gets a little warmer, this design is also lightweight and breathable.

All that breathability is great because there’s plenty of flexibility between the smallest and largest sizes of the Indestructible Hoodie; The smallest (XS) jacket is rated to flex between a 33-36 inch chest size and a 28-30 inch waist size, while the largest (XXXL) is rated to flex between a 51-54 inch chest size and a 40- Rated to flex between 42 inch waist sizes. This means you’re likely to find the perfect garment for your body type, making it a versatile year-round garment for any explorer, adventurer or high-stakes contractor who needs a bit of fashionable armor. .

