Volcanic winter may have paved the way for the demise of the dinosaurs

Artwork of a pair of Tyrannosaur dinosaurs surveying a volcanic landscape. getty

Climate change triggered by massive volcanic eruptions ultimately set the stage for the extinction of the dinosaurs, challenging the traditional narrative that a meteorite alone dealt the final blow to the ancient giants.

Since the discovery of a 65-million-year-old impact crater beneath the Gulf of Mexico, researchers have debated whether a contemporary large-scale volcanic eruption or a single asteroid impact was most responsible for the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs. Is.

The Deccan Traps form a vast, rugged plateau in western India. They were formed when a blob of molten mantle material erupted to the surface, feeding extensive volcanism for at least a million years. In parts of the Deccan Traps, the volcanic layers are more than two kilometers (1.2 mi) thick, making it the second largest volcanic eruption ever recorded on land.

Overview of the Deccan Traps large igneous province. Callegaro et al.2023/Science Advances

To answer whether volcanism played a role in the extinction of the dinosaurs, a new study looked at the environmental impact of the Deccan Traps eruptions over the 200,000 years before the end of the Cretaceous.

The international team of researchers was able to determine how much volcanic sulfur and fluorine were released by looking at traces of elements trapped in minerals that formed in the cooled lava.

Notably, the researchers found that the sulfur release before the asteroid hit Earth could have caused a global drop in temperatures around the world – a phenomenon known as volcanic winter.

“Our research shows that climatic conditions were almost certainly unstable, with frequent volcanic winters that could have lasted for decades before the extinction of the dinosaurs. This instability made life difficult for all plants and animals “And would have set the stage for the dinosaur extinction event. Our work thus helps to explain this important extinction event that led to the rise of mammals and the evolution of our species,” said study co-author Professor Don Baker. he said.

A study published in 2021 also found that the Deccan Traps may have released enough carbon-dioxide to cause a greenhouse effect. In this scenario, a volcanic winter was followed by global warming, leading to increased environmental stress. The asteroid impact was just the last straw that broke the dinosaurs’ back.

The study was published in the journal “Recurring volcanic winters during the latest Cretaceous: Sulfur and fluorine budgets of Deccan Traps lavas”. science advancement (2023). Additional materials and interviews were provided by Keala Deppe for McGill University.