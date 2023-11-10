Volcanic island off the coast of Japan is the world’s newest landmass (for now)

An unnamed undersea volcano, located about a kilometer (half a mile) off the southern coast of Iwo , [+] Jima created a new island in the western Pacific. Kyodo News/AP

An unnamed island located about 1 kilometer (half a mile) off the southern coast of Ioto Island in the western Pacific, it is the newest of the more than 14,000 islands that comprise the Japanese archipelago.

The new island is the result of undersea volcanic activity that began erupting in October. By early November, enough pumice and tuff had accumulated in the shallow sea to form a scoria cone about 100 meters (328 ft) in diameter and up to 20 meters (66 ft) high, according to Yuji Usui, an analyst at the Japan Meteorological Agency. said the volcanic division in a statement provided to the AP.

Volcanic activity at the site has since decreased, with waves increasingly eroding large sections of the new land. Without lava flows, forming a hard protective layer over the soft volcanic debris, the fate of this new land mass remains uncertain. Similar islands formed in 1904, 1914 and 1986 but soon disappeared after volcanic activity stopped completely. An island formed in 2021 is still visible on the surface as moderate volcanic activity continues with continued erosion by waves and ocean currents.

This aerial photo shows the new island formed by steam explosions, dark volcanic rocks and gray , [+] Pumice stone floating in the sea. Kyodo News/AP

Of the approximately 1,500 active volcanoes on land, 111 are found in Japan. Volcanic activity is associated with the subduction of the E Pacific beneath the Philippine Plate. As the Pacific Plate sinks into the Earth’s mantle, it partially melts, causing volcanic eruptions at the surface.

The volcanic origin of the entire area, including the island of Ioto or Iwo Jima – meaning “Sulphur Island”, because sulfur is mined here for industrial use – played a role during World War II when it came under fire in the Pacific Ocean. There was a Japanese stronghold in.

In January 1945, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz realized that he would have to overcome this obstacle to reach the Japanese mainland. But he faced a problem. Volcanic ash naturally contains minerals that give strength to concrete. Japanese soldiers stationed on Iwo Jima mixed volcanic ash and sand, found everywhere on the slopes of Suribachi, the island’s largest volcano, into concrete, creating an excellent building material for bomb-proof bunkers. Bombing by aircraft or gunfire from battleships would not be enough to overcome the Japanese defenses, forcing Nimitz to attempt a full frontal attack. The Battle of Iwo Jima in February–March 1945 was one of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific War.