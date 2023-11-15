Volatility and risk in investing: how are they related?

Investment volatility reflects the degree of change in the trading value of a financial instrument over time. Investment risk, on the other hand, relates to the possibility of loss due to factors that affect the overall performance of the financial markets. Therefore, if you prefer stable returns, you can opt for investments that are less likely to be affected by changes in the market or which have low volatility, and are also less likely to yield high returns. Here’s what you need to know about investing and risk.

How investment volatility works

Every type of investment has different levels of volatility. The price of some investments can change drastically even in a single day. Whereas other investments that are considered safe have less market volatility. An example of a safe investment typically includes government bonds, because investors know what to expect from their returns.

Investment volatility therefore measures the different levels of price fluctuations for a given market index, security or investment portfolio over a specific period of time. It is a statistical measurement that is also commonly used to assess the risk or uncertainty associated with an investment.

Volatility is often expressed as standard deviation or percentage. Higher volatility indicates a larger range of potential returns (both positive and negative) and is generally associated with higher risk. Lower volatility suggests a more stable investment with less price fluctuations and is often considered less risky.

Investors and analysts use volatility as a key metric for these five common reasons, among other reasons:

Risk Assessment: Volatility is synonymous with risk. Higher volatility implies a higher probability of larger price fluctuations, which can lead to higher potential losses.

Category Management: Understanding the volatility of individual assets helps build a diversified portfolio. Combining assets with different levels of volatility can help manage overall portfolio risk.

Option Pricing: Volatility is an important input into option pricing models. Options are financial derivatives whose values ​​are affected by the expected future volatility of the underlying asset.

risk management: Volatility measures are used in risk management strategies to assess the potential impact of different market scenarios on investment portfolios.

market sentiment: Changes in volatility may reflect changes in market sentiment. A sudden increase in volatility may indicate growing uncertainty or fear among investors.

How is volatility measured

Investors have different ways of measuring volatility. Three common measures include:

Standard deviation: It is a statistical measurement that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of values. In the context of finance, it measures the degree of variation of the business value chain.

Beta: Beta measures the sensitivity of an investment’s returns to market returns. A beta greater than 1 indicates greater volatility than the market, while a beta less than 1 indicates less volatility.

Volatility Index (VIX): Often referred to as the “fear index”, the VIX measures market expectations for future volatility. It is calculated based on the prices of options on the S&P 500 index.

How investment risk works

If investment volatility measures unpredictability, investment risk aims to measure the uncertainty or possibility of financial loss in an investment. It is a multidimensional concept that includes various factors that can negatively impact the expected returns of an investment.

Some common risks that investors consider include:

market risk: Market risk is linked to overall market movements. Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and interest rate changes are examples that can affect the entire market.

credit risk: The risk that the issuer of a debt security cannot meet its obligation to pay interest and return the principal. For example, bonds or other debt instruments carry credit risk. And higher-risk bonds (for example, junk bonds) have a greater chance of default, leading to potential losses for investors.

liquidity risk: This is the risk that an asset cannot be bought or sold quickly in the market without affecting its price. Less liquid investments may be difficult to sell at desired prices, and investors may have to pay large bid-ask spreads. This can be a concern, especially in times of market stress.

interest rate risk: This risk is particularly relevant to bondholders because changes in interest rates will affect the value of fixed income securities. Rising interest rates generally cause bond prices to fall, impacting the value of fixed income investments.

Inflation Risk: This is the risk that the purchasing power of money will decrease over time due to inflation. If the rate of return on an investment does not exceed inflation, investors may experience a decline in real (inflation-adjusted) returns.

currency risk: Also known as exchange rate risk, this is the risk that changes in currency exchange rates will affect the value of an investment. For investors holding assets denominated in foreign currencies, fluctuations in exchange rates may affect their returns when translated into their home currency.

Business and Financial Risks: These are specific to individual companies and may include operational challenges, financial mismanagement, or other company-specific issues. Investing in individual stocks involves company-specific risks that may affect investment performance.

Managing risk and volatility

Both investment volatility and risk represent different levels of uncertainty for investors. However, there are some key things you should keep in mind for your portfolio.

While volatility represents short-term fluctuations in the cycle of an investment, risk involves the possibility that an investment’s actual returns will not match expectations. But despite this key difference, one strategy can help investors manage both: diversification.

Managing risks through diversification involves owning different types of assets. This ensures a mix of assets with different levels of risk. The purpose of the strategy is to offset potential investment losses with other potential wins.

For example, stocks are known for their high volatility and can experience significant price fluctuations. But by adding less volatile assets like bonds, you can aim to offset potential losses during market declines.

Similarly, you can focus on your asset allocation to help protect your portfolio from investment volatility. By doing so, you will diversify investments across different asset classes, each with its own risk-return profile. Then again, this would mean spreading the investment among other investments across different assets, such as stocks or bonds, in order to reduce the overall impact of volatility.

take note: Diversification reduces the risk that poor performance of a single asset class will adversely affect the entire portfolio. Therefore, a well-balanced asset allocation aligns with an investor’s risk tolerance and financial goals, providing a strategic approach to navigate different market conditions and enhance the overall stability and flexibility of the portfolio.

ground level

Understanding and managing both investment risk and volatility is critical to the success of your investments. Investors often assess their risk tolerance and investment goals to determine the appropriate level of risk for their portfolio. Diversification, thorough research and a well-thought-out investment strategy are common approaches to managing and reducing investment risk.

