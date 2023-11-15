Volatility and risk in investing: how are they related?
Investment volatility reflects the degree of change in the trading value of a financial instrument over time. Investment risk, on the other hand, relates to the possibility of loss due to factors that affect the overall performance of the financial markets. Therefore, if you prefer stable returns, you can opt for investments that are less likely to be affected by changes in the market or which have low volatility, and are also less likely to yield high returns. Here’s what you need to know about investing and risk.
How investment volatility works
Every type of investment has different levels of volatility. The price of some investments can change drastically even in a single day. Whereas other investments that are considered safe have less market volatility. An example of a safe investment typically includes government bonds, because investors know what to expect from their returns.
Investment volatility therefore measures the different levels of price fluctuations for a given market index, security or investment portfolio over a specific period of time. It is a statistical measurement that is also commonly used to assess the risk or uncertainty associated with an investment.
Volatility is often expressed as standard deviation or percentage. Higher volatility indicates a larger range of potential returns (both positive and negative) and is generally associated with higher risk. Lower volatility suggests a more stable investment with less price fluctuations and is often considered less risky.
Investors and analysts use volatility as a key metric for these five common reasons, among other reasons:
How is volatility measured
Investors have different ways of measuring volatility. Three common measures include:
How investment risk works
If investment volatility measures unpredictability, investment risk aims to measure the uncertainty or possibility of financial loss in an investment. It is a multidimensional concept that includes various factors that can negatively impact the expected returns of an investment.
Some common risks that investors consider include:
Managing risk and volatility
Both investment volatility and risk represent different levels of uncertainty for investors. However, there are some key things you should keep in mind for your portfolio.
While volatility represents short-term fluctuations in the cycle of an investment, risk involves the possibility that an investment’s actual returns will not match expectations. But despite this key difference, one strategy can help investors manage both: diversification.
Managing risks through diversification involves owning different types of assets. This ensures a mix of assets with different levels of risk. The purpose of the strategy is to offset potential investment losses with other potential wins.
For example, stocks are known for their high volatility and can experience significant price fluctuations. But by adding less volatile assets like bonds, you can aim to offset potential losses during market declines.
Similarly, you can focus on your asset allocation to help protect your portfolio from investment volatility. By doing so, you will diversify investments across different asset classes, each with its own risk-return profile. Then again, this would mean spreading the investment among other investments across different assets, such as stocks or bonds, in order to reduce the overall impact of volatility.
take note: Diversification reduces the risk that poor performance of a single asset class will adversely affect the entire portfolio. Therefore, a well-balanced asset allocation aligns with an investor’s risk tolerance and financial goals, providing a strategic approach to navigate different market conditions and enhance the overall stability and flexibility of the portfolio.
ground level
Understanding and managing both investment risk and volatility is critical to the success of your investments. Investors often assess their risk tolerance and investment goals to determine the appropriate level of risk for their portfolio. Diversification, thorough research and a well-thought-out investment strategy are common approaches to managing and reducing investment risk.
tips for investment
