Volatile stock market is making Americans feel uneasy

If Americans do not expect inflation to eventually subside, this could usher in an era of permanently higher prices.

Americans’ mood turned sour this month, largely due to stock market volatility.

The latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed that sentiment has declined 6% this month, although sentiment is 6.5% better than a year ago, according to the final reading released Friday. The survey also showed that Americans have become more pessimistic about the outlook for the economy for the coming year.

“This decline was largely driven by higher-income consumers and those with larger stocks, which is consistent with recent weakness in equity markets,” Joan Su, director of the university’s consumer survey, said in a release.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is still below its most recent peak in July. Investors have been jittery about the economy’s surprising resilience and fear the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for too long, sending Treasury yields higher. The yield on ten-year US Treasuries has hovered around 5%. August and September are generally tough months for equities.

With third quarter earnings season underway, companies’ results, especially those from big technology companies with big influence, can make or break the stock market.

So far, tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have reported strong results with a few areas of concern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq leaned into correction territory on Thursday as shares of some big tech companies fell.

Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet make up about a quarter of the value of the S&P 500, so investing Americans are extremely attentive to the health of those companies.

Meanwhile, Americans’ inflation expectations for the coming year worsened in October, rising to 4.2% from 3.2% in September, the highest since May. The Federal Reserve pays close attention to inflation expectations, especially long-term expectations.

Also, expectations for the inflation rate over the next five to 10 years rose to 3% this month, up slightly from 2.8% in September.

If Americans do not expect inflation to eventually come down, it could usher in an era of permanently higher prices, making it extremely difficult for the Fed to get inflation back to its 2% target.

