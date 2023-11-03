Voices: As Bonfire Night approaches, Independent readers say fireworks are ‘loud, annoying and repetitive’

(Getty)

Bonfire Night is fast approaching and, provided Storm Ciaran holds off, our weekend is going to be full of fizzles, pops and loud bangs as demonstrations take place across the UK.

To mark the holidays, we wanted to know if you think it’s time to ban displays altogether, prevent individuals from purchasing fireworks, or leave the laws as they are.

Independent Most readers agreed that individuals should be banned from purchasing fireworks, with many labeling them “boring”, “loud” and “annoying”.

While some argued that private displays were the way forward, others said that laser and drone shows were adequate replacements for Catherine Wheels, firecrackers and rockets.

Most readers were concerned about animal welfare surrounding Bonfire Night – but a handful were also concerned about the precedent a blanket ban on fireworks would take in the context of personal freedom.

Here’s what they had to say:

,In other countries they are not allowed to make private purchases’

I don’t live in the UK anymore but I remember having fireworks in every back garden, regardless of animals or neighbours. yes i don’t think they should be sold to individuals

The two other countries I’ve lived in don’t allow private shopping, but there is a huge national display and towns and villages have it to themselves. It’s safer for everyone and the whole city can enjoy together.

PS: Of course I am not thinking about November 5th but about national celebrations and New Year

Cassipods

‘Sale of firecrackers to the public should be banned’

Nowadays fireworks are very big and noisy. They used to be beautiful but now it’s all about how much noise they can make. Additionally, antisocial use of fireworks by children is more widespread nowadays. I feel sorry for those fire brigades who get attacked by miscreants while extinguishing accidental bonfires. The sale of fireworks to the public should be banned and only organized events should be allowed.

PuddyPaws

‘Many people enjoy fireworks and there should be a way to allow them to do so’

Like many things, there is no absolute right or wrong here. Quiet (not silent) fireworks displays are being carried out in Hornsea and this could be a way forward. I have memories of fireworks in our garden when I was young but I doubt that public displays are safe.

Perhaps the types of firecrackers sold to the public could be limited, especially small noisy firecrackers which anti-social youth like to use on the streets could not be sold. If Quiet Fireworks is successful then the RSPCA’s views will not be as necessary. Many people enjoy fireworks and there needs to be a way to allow them to do so without causing too many problems for pets, other animals and sensitive people. Banning something that someone doesn’t like should not be the way forward.

nothing is simple

‘Fireworks are boring’

Fireworks are boring, I don’t understand the excitement. We listen to them weeks before and after, during festivals. This becomes a real nuisance and scares all the animals unnecessarily.

Perhaps in the future people can enjoy virtual fireworks while wearing their 3D headsets. They can turn up the volume on their headset as much as they want.

Work

‘Regulation that erodes individual freedom should always be avoided’

Regulation that unduly affects or removes individual freedom should always be avoided.

Regulation should always guide safe and considerate enjoyment/use.

My dog ​​hates thunder and fireworks, but that’s no reason to ban fireworks. I just put music on it, muted/drowned most of them, and it was fine.

Sadly, the loudest demands for restrictions usually come from those who expect their freedoms to be protected and maintained. In a free society, we tolerate the pleasures of others, even if they conflict with our own.

Colin

‘Laser and drone shows can provide all the “oohs” and “aahs” without any harm’

Fireworks pose a serious threat to wildlife. In addition to the risk of wildfire, surface and groundwater in areas where fireworks are set off often become contaminated with perchlorate, a carcinogen found in explosives. Unexploded shells, plastic pieces and other debris left behind can be ingested or injured by animals. And during intense displays, startled deer and other animals often run into the streets and birds flee their nests. After a fireworks show in Arkansas, the bodies of approximately 5,000 red-winged blackbirds began raining from the sky. The birds flew panicked and, because of their poor vision at night, collided with houses, signs and other obstacles, causing blunt-force trauma and death. Last New Year’s Eve, people set off fireworks in Rome, Italy, despite a ban in the city, resulting in hundreds of dead birds scattered across the city streets. The International Organization for the Protection of Animals estimated that in addition to dying from the collision during flight, many of the frightened animals had suffered heart attacks. Other birds have died due to suffocation in the thick smoke containing chemicals. Laser and drone shows can provide all the “oohs” and “ahhs” without any harm.

fashionfan

,They are loud, annoying and repetitive’

Animals get scared of fireworks. This is a reasonable fear, as debris, fire, and toxic materials can injure or kill wildlife. Meanwhile, fireworks bored people. They are loud, annoying, and repetitive. Spending a night out with friends and family watching fireworks is a great time – not because of the fireworks, however, but because it’s a time to spend a night out with friends and family. So while we’re out, let’s work on better forms of entertainment.

rondy

‘People will adopt more dangerous routes’

The problem with a blanket ban is that, as seen with other blanket bans, people will turn to other more dangerous methods. It is not difficult to obtain materials to make your own fireworks that will be of uncertain strength and stability. Additionally, there will certainly be a lucrative smuggling business to bring in fireworks from other countries.

There needs to be more stringent controls on the use of fireworks and their power, but for the above reasons I don’t think a complete ban would be a good thing.

praha7

‘Boring broke Britain, what nonsense’

No, really the rules need to be loosened so we can get back to proper back-garden fireworks parties.

But no, it won’t, the world has moved on and Christmas sparklers like fireworks have joined the long list of things that people now look down their noses at. Boring broke Britain, what a dump.

conan the britonian

‘The dogs are trembling with fear’

However, I didn’t do much fireworks until our two dogs came into our lives four years ago.

Like many people, I have fond memories of watching fireworks in the backyard on the 5th with my family as a child. We had cats, they might have been bothered by the noise, but I was a kid and I wasn’t aware of it.

Now, after watching my outgoing dogs cower in fear during the Halloween fireworks celebration near me at my local park yesterday evening, I have changed my mind.

wombat1969

‘They should have been banned years ago’

I believe that all fireworks should be banned. ‘strict rules’?! This doesn’t apply where I live. They are open all year round and at early hours. They should have been banned years ago. Putting these things in the hands of yobs is madness!

beijalize

‘It’s a shame to ban all fireworks and demonstrations’

I would support a ban on very loud and very noisy fireworks.

Although I think it would be a shame to ban all fireworks and displays.

I have fond memories of Bonfire Night when I was a little child. A small bonfire, some fireworks that Dad bought on the way home from work, put in a shoebox and strapped to his bike (whatever health and safety say!) and a homemade firecracker in our back garden The boy was enough.

As for remembering why we celebrate Bonfire Night, bring back Guy Fawkes, all is forgiven!

wassernam

‘Banning them would be a responsible step’

Ban their commercial sales and hold only professional demonstrations.

Many animals and pets are distressed when fireworks are going off, especially loud ones.

Many people suffering from certain health problems are badly affected by fireworks.

They leave a lot of trash around, especially rockets.

They can set things on fire, including houses, especially rockets.

Irresponsible use, leaving them on early in the morning not only on November 5 but for many days. Some people fire them at buildings, vehicles, cyclists, people and animals.

There are a lot of issues with him. Banning them would be a responsible step.

elk

‘Many more animals are killed by motorists’

I like fireworks. Although I understand that pets are afraid of them. However unless the bonfire is lit the lives of the animals are not in immediate danger. Many animals are killed by motorists every minute but banning cars on this basis would be a ridiculous idea. Many animals are killed due to habitat loss and pollution.

blackstar1

‘Fireworks are for children and drunk people’

I’ve always thought fireworks were for kids and drunk men, but if you like them? Then you like them.

As far as pets go, there is a three-hour video of random fireworks displays on YouTube that, if you play it to your pet, gradually increase the volume so your pet gets used to the bangs and screams. Will go. Do this before bonfire night and Diwali and your pet will be fine.

markie smith

‘Too many accidents’

These would be better used for organized demonstrations with increased drone displays and silent fireworks. Especially for animals. As far as fireworks at home are concerned, who can afford them? Too many accidents have also happened.

wiki

