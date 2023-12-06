Voice of Crypto partners with India's top Web3 events – Cryptosaurus

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: One thing that remains constant in the cryptocurrency sector is its dynamic and volatile nature. If you are a crypto or blockchain enthusiast or have anything to do with this field, to stay ahead you will need to not only have expertise in the field but also keep a keen eye on the latest trends and developments.

As the crypto market is gaining momentum, we can see a large number of Web3 events emerging across the globe and amidst these transformational events and gatherings, Voice of Crypto has made its place at the forefront of these transformational events. The fast-growing media platform has emerged as an icon of information, building a bridge between enthusiasts, experts, and projects in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Global reach, local impact

Over the past year, Voice of Crypto has strengthened its position as a leading media partner by collaborating with over 200 events globally. Notable among these are major gatherings like Token2049, Zebu Live London and NFT London. These partnerships have allowed Voice of Crypto to provide unparalleled coverage, insight and access to the latest developments in the crypto and blockchain sector.

While the collaboration with Token2049, a leading crypto event in Asia, underlined Voice of Crypto’s commitment to global outreach, its partnership with Zebu Live London allowed it to connect with diverse audiences and showcase the vibrancy of the crypto community on a global scale. Provided opportunity. Demonstrated ability. scale. Its inclusion in NFT London helped cement the Voice of Crypto’s reputation as a platform for cutting-edge information.

The sound of crypto at Bangalore’s week-long Web3 Carnival

As the crypto wave sweeps across the globe, India is not far behind, with Bangalore hosting the upcoming Web3 Carnival. This extraordinary week-long event promises to be a mix of ideas, innovation and networking opportunities. Voice of Crypto is set to enhance its commitment towards the Indian crypto ecosystem by partnering with major events during the Carnival.

Orbis86 – Future of Tech Bengaluru

One of the major events taking place on 23rd November during the Web3 Carnival is “Orbis86 – Future of Tech Bengaluru”. Voice of Crypto will be a proud media partner, providing comprehensive coverage and insight into the future of technology and its intersection with blockchain. With top-level speakers and thinkers, the event is poised to become a cornerstone in shaping the Indian crypto landscape.

Metamorphosis Bengaluru

Another highlight of Voice of Crypto’s partnership roster is the “Metamorphosis Bengaluru” event. Scheduled as part of the Web3 Carnival, this event from Octaloop promises to delve deeper into the transformative potential of blockchain technology. As a media partner, Voice of Crypto aims to highlight the key takeaways, discussions, and successes coming out of the gathering.

As a media platform, Voice of Crypto covers the crypto and blockchain sector extensively. Its partnership with India’s top Web3 events reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive coverage of the latest developments and innovations in this rapidly growing sector. The media platform’s broad reach and partnerships contribute to the global conversation on the future of finance, technology, and decentralized ecosystems. As a leading media partner, Voice of Crypto not only reports but influences the story of the crypto revolution.

