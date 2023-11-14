Vodafone profits fall after settlement and FX fluctuations

Telecom giant reports first-half operating profit fell 44.2% to €1.7 billion

Its organic services revenue grew due to solid results in the UK and Africa

Vodafone sold its Vantage Towers, Hungarian and Ghana divisions last year

The telecom group faced the impact of currency fluctuations and the disposal of business units last year, which dragged down Vodafone Group’s first-half profit.

The telecoms giant’s operating profit fell 44.2 per cent to €1.7 billion in the six months ended September due to the sale of Vantage Towers, Vodafone Hungary and Vodafone Ghana, as well as ‘adverse’ foreign exchange movements.

These factors caused the company’s turnover to decline by almost €1 billion to €21.9 billion, even as organic service revenues increased due to solid performance in the UK and Africa.

In the East region, organic service revenues increased from €110 million to €2.8 billion, partly due to higher mobile roaming revenues and broadband subscriber numbers.

At the same time, its Vodacom business expanded by 9 percent on the basis of bumper results in South Africa, Egypt and international markets.

In Germany, its largest market by sales, Vodafone returned to growth in the second quarter due to rising broadband prices and revenue per average mobile user.

Following the results, Vodafone reiterated its full-year guidance for free cash flow of around €3.3 billion and adjusted core income to be ‘broadly flat’ at around €13.3 billion.

Its chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: ‘Vodafone’s transformation is in progress. Our focus on customers and simplifying our business is beginning to have an impact, although much still needs to be done.

The Italy-born boss, who became CEO in April, is leading a turnaround plan to streamline the group’s operations and boost growth amid pressure from investors angry at a falling valuation and weak trading performance.

Vodafone Group shares were down 1.1 per cent at 76.5p on Tuesday morning, meaning they have fallen by almost 27 per cent in the last 12 months.

Arin Chikri, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Revenue and operating profit are headed in the wrong direction for Vodafone, reflecting the recent disposals and ongoing structural challenges.

‘Huge amounts of money have been invested in building fiber networks and purchasing parts of 5G spectrum and this is having an impact on cash flows.’

In late October, Vodafone announced that it intended to sell its Spanish arm to investment group Zegona Communications for approximately £4.4 billion.

Chiacry said the deal marks the end of “years of investor frustration with below-target returns.”

Ha added: ‘The funds raised from the Zegona deal are likely to be spent on repaying the group’s huge debt pile rather than supporting unsustainable dividend payments.

‘There are also whispers that Vodafone is considering strategic options for its Italian unit, which could include a sale of the business or finding a partner.’

Vodafone has also agreed to merge with Three’s British division, which will make the expanded company the largest telecoms operator in the UK with more than 27 million customers.

Over a decade, the pair have pledged to invest £11bn to deliver ‘one of Europe’s most advanced standalone 5G networks’.

The deal is currently being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority amid concerns that it would lead to a ‘significant lessening of competition’ in the telecommunications industry.

The Unite union has claimed the merger could increase mobile phone bills by up to £300 a year, although Three’s general counsel, Stephen Lerner, said no price rises were being planned.

Mark Crouch, analyst at investment platform eToro, said the Vodafone-Three alliance is ‘not an innovative approach that will reward investors, but rather a defensive move at a time of market stress.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk