LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) – British telecoms company Vodafone (VOD.L) said it is considering a number of options for Italy following a return to growth in Germany, the last of the “challenging” markets it is targeting. He has vowed to deal with it. Its top line grew in the second quarter.

Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said her moves to simplify the group and focus on customers had led to growth in 14 of 17 markets. The exceptions were Spain and Italy among Vodafone’s key markets.

After agreeing to merge its UK unit with Hutchison Three in June, Vodafone announced the sale of its Spanish business for 5 billion euros last month.

Della Valle said he has identified three markets that would benefit from integration in May, and action has been taken in two of them.

“No operator in Italy returns more than the cost of capital, none,” he told reporters.

But it was a “very different” situation from Spain, he said, pointing to the strength of its brand and network.

“The market itself needs to act,” he said.

“We are considering several options,” he said. “We don’t have any deadlines, we don’t have any deadlines.”

Vodafone executives are examining possible options for its Italian operations, including a sale or joint venture, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

According to other sources, possible candidates for a deal include French rival Iliad, which made an 11 billion euro bid for the assets last year.

Iliad said on Tuesday it added 382,000 new customers in Italy in its third quarter, its best performance in three years.

A spokesman for Iliad declined to comment, although its chief executive Thomas Renaud told reporters on Tuesday: “If unification takes place in Italy, we want to actively participate.”

Newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said over the weekend that Swisscom’s Fastweb could be another potential buyer for the business.

Della Valle declined to comment on speculation about either company.

Vodafone reported a 4.2% rise in group services revenue for the six months to the end of September, up 4.7% in the second quarter after a 3.7% increase in the first quarter. The 0.3% increase in adjusted half-year core earnings was limited by higher energy costs.

It reiterated its guidance for full-year earnings to be broadly flat at about 13.3 billion euros ($14.2 billion).

Shares in the group, which have fallen 26% in the past 12 months, were trading down 2.3% by the morning, reversing early gains.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

