Vodafone’s first half (H1) results show increased growth in Germany, while the group’s overall revenue lagged behind due to higher divestments.

The FTSE 100 company released its first-half results on Monday and reported strong growth in Germany despite lower revenue overall.

It said group revenue stood at €21,937 million, 4.3% lower than the first half results reported in 2023 (H1 FY23), which stood at €22,930 million.

Operating profit also declined from €2.9 billion in H1FY23 to €1.7 billion this half, a decline of nearly 44%.

The UK-based company also raised its full-year 2024 (FY24) guidance, keeping adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) flat at around €13.3 billion. The interim dividend was 4.5 eurocents.

revenue growth in germany

Vodafone Germany, on the other hand, reported service revenue growth of about 1.1% in the second quarter. Vodafone Business has recorded strong growth of around 4.4% across the board except Spain in the first half of the financial year.

The lower group revenues are mostly due to significant recent disinvestments by Vodafone. These include the exclusion of Vodafone Hungary, Vantage Towers and Vodafone Ghana. The company has also pulled out of Spain by selling Vodafone Spain.

The moves come as it attempts to deleverage its African portfolio as well as reduce leverage. The Spanish market was also proving difficult, especially after Vodafone’s failed deal with Masmovil, another major Spanish operator.

Additionally, greater foreign exchange fluctuations as well as higher energy costs have also impacted revenues. Still-rising inflation in many parts of Europe, as well as lower-than-expected profits on some derivative instruments, have compounded this.

Development initiatives announced

The company also announced some growth initiatives, including the merger of Vodafone UK with Three UK. Customer service is another priority area, receiving an additional €150 million investment and quickly reporting encouraging results in relation to pain points.

In a drive to streamline, Vodafone also recently announced it would eliminate 11,000 jobs over the next three years, of which 2,700 have already gone.

The company is also seeing its TV and broadband subscriber base gradually shrink, particularly due to changes in German TV regulations. One-time connection outages also hit mobile service revenues, as many disgruntled consumers switched to rival networks.

However, this was somewhat offset by growth in fixed service revenues due to Vodafone’s growing partnerships with fiber networks such as Openreach and CityFibre. The company has also promised to supply a hybrid 5G mobile network to European natural gas transportation company SNAM.

New players in the European telecoms market have also complicated things for Vodafone, which itself has been forced to raise costs to beat inflation.

However, group CEO, Margherita Della Valle, remains optimistic, saying: “Vodafone’s transformation is progressing. Our focus on customers and simplifying our business is beginning to yield results, although much still needs to be done.”

Vodafone’s share price was down 2.67% on Tuesday afternoon after the financial update.

