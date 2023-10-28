Vodafone close to selling stake in Zegona to Spanish unit worth €5 billion, sources say

(Bloomberg) — Vodafone Group Plc is close to selling at least a 50% stake in its Spanish business to Zegona Communications Plc, valuing the assets at more than €5 billion ($5.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. Case.

The companies are finalizing details of the transaction and an announcement could come in the coming days, the people said. London-based Zegona, a takeover vehicle, beat out other bidders including private equity firm RRJ Capital in the process, the people said.

According to the people, although discussions are in an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or even falter. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside normal business hours. A spokesperson for Zegona repeated details of a statement on 22 September, when the company confirmed talks with Vodafone and said it was discussing financing with its banks.

Newbury, England-based Vodafone has been trying to strike a deal in Spain for more than a year. Its previous chief executive Nick Read said the market needed consolidation, but it was left on the sidelines when its rivals agreed to merge. After years of declining earnings, Read’s replacement, Margherita Della Valle, demoted the unit to Vodafone’s so-called “cluster” of smaller European businesses and placed it under strategic review.

Bloomberg News reported in July that the British carrier was working with a consultant as it evaluates options for the Spanish business. Warburg Pincus was among those considering a bid for the assets, while Apollo Global Management Inc. has also shown initial interest, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

In September, Vodafone said it was in talks with Zegona about a potential deal for the Spanish unit. Bloomberg News reported last week that a consortium led by RRJ Capital, a buyout firm run by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Richard Ong, was also considering an offer for the assets.

Spain’s telecommunications market, already one of the most competitive in Europe, is expected to undergo a profound transformation in the coming months. Orange SA and Masmovil Ibercom SA are awaiting regulatory approval to merge in a deal that would create Spain’s biggest carrier ahead of Telefónica SA.

The European Commission is expected to impose strict conditions for the merger, which could potentially force Orange and Masmovil to sell some assets to a smaller rival. This decision will be taken as a signal of the Commission’s willingness to allow consolidation in this sector.

Zegona, which describes itself as having a “buy-fix-sell” strategy, has already played a key role in the consolidation of the sector in Spain. Founded in 2015 and run by former Virgin Media Ltd. executive Eamon O’Hare, the company bought and sold Masmovil Ibercom to Spanish operator Euskaltel SA, a deal that reduced the market from five players to four.

