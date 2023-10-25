Vodafone and Chainlink team up for global trade project

The collaboration between Vodafone and Chainlink seeks to enhance document exchange and security protocols in the complex global trade arena. Image by Kalyakan, Adobe Stock.

Vodafone’s Digital Asset Broker (DAB) A collaborative proof of concept was announced on Tuesday with Chainlink Labs, Sumitomo CorporationAnd innowave, The initiative aims to tackle existing barriers 32 trillion dollar global trade Ecosystem. The partners revealed their efforts to improve the exchange of critical business documents across multiple platforms and blockchains, with a focus on security and interoperability.

Vodafone’s efforts in business document exchange

proof of concept Focuses on facilitating the seamless transfer of critical trade documents, such as bills of lading, between different platforms and blockchains. These documents are often delayed due to a fragmented system with multiple inefficient platforms.

“Vodafone DAB and Chainlink are showing how their platforms can be combined to cut through this sea of ​​inconsistency by combining traditional markets with advanced decentralized platforms,” Vodafone DAB CEO Jorge Bento said in the announcement.

Connecting traditional trading markets with decentralized platforms is a huge achievement! Congratulations to Vodafone and Chainlink! #crypto #blockchain – Teddy Graffiti Tales NFT (@cyberpunkteddy) 25 October 2023

The joint venture’s work was showcased at SmartCon 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Companies explain how trading companies could potentially be sidelined freight delay By transferring digital transaction bills between multiple parties across multiple blockchains. The real-world application of this technology will improve global trade flows, the transaction value of which exceeded $32 trillion last year.

Chainlink’s role in decentralized data exchange

another important part

The core part of the project is Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which is deployed with Vodafone’s DAB to ensure secure and seamless exchanges. Chainlink relies on Labs’ technology decentralized oracle network to connect smart contract On a blockchain containing real-world events and data.

“Consensus and validation between DAB and Chainlink will be critical to driving this development forward,” said David Palmer, chief product officer at Vodafone DAB.

Chainlink technology Allows smart contracts to securely interact with and respond to events outside the blockchain. becoming one Chainlink Network Node OperatorVodafone DAB is enhancing the data exchange and computation processes, which are integral in deploying smart contracts.

Chainlink (LINK) price soared more than 10% Within 24 hours after the news.

Future implications for the Internet of Things

Proof of concept shows its potential to expand access to the Internet of Things (IoT) Utility beyond blockchain, IoT devices can act autonomously As a reliable data source for business processes. For example, if a fire is detected aboard a cargo ship, the information could be autonomously transmitted to smart contracts, potentially triggering insurance procedures.

Thomas Trepanier, Head of Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs, said, “The addition of a world-class infrastructure provider like Vodafone DAB to the Chainlink network’s node operator ecosystem enables more secure off-chain data and access to the Chainlink network to support the broader blockchain economy. “Helps to bring about reckoning.” In a release from the company.

The collaborative work between Vodafone and Chainlink is a notable effort to integrate blockchain with IoT, attempting to solve the complex challenges currently impacting the global business ecosystem. This represents a step toward simplifying and securing an extremely complex process with a focus on interoperability and data integrity.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source: cryptonews.com