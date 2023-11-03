Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services has announced the launch of VodaLend Personal Loan, a responsible credit solution for South Africans. The offering, in partnership with Old Mutual Finance, gives Vodacom customers and non-customers convenient access to personal loans up to R250000.

With VodaLend Personal Loan, customers can apply for the loan through the dedicated online application and will be informed about the provisional approval within minutes of submitting all the required documents. Approved customers will receive funds directly into their bank account within 24 hours of concluding their loan agreement. The fast and convenient app not only allows for real-time responses but also provides customers the ability to view and manage their accounts at their convenience.

Mariam Qasim, CEO, Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services

We understand that the higher cost of living and other economic pressures are impacting consumers. Through VodaLend Personal Loan, we are offering an accessible, reliable and trustworthy financial solution, backed by a reputed partner, that can help customers achieve their personal goals and financial well-being. Our partnership with Old Mutual is another exciting step in expanding our financial ecosystem and building on our other digital offerings like VodaSure Insurance, VodaLend Compare and VodaLend Cash Advance. By providing more customers access to financial services, we are promoting financial inclusion on a broader scale, which has the potential to drive economic growth and transform lives.

Andre Keller, CEO, Old Mutual Finance

This integrated partnership with Vodacom will ensure that consumers’ interactions with both brands are simple, convenient and tailored to their specific financial needs. At Old Mutual, we offer a variety of core channels and platforms for personal loans to our customers, therefore, the partnership with Vodacom allows us to further expand both our footprint and digital reach. Ultimately, we make borrowing accessible and easy to understand while ensuring we remain a responsible lender by providing the right financial education tools to help consumers achieve financial freedom.

