Saying that the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative has the potential to take Jammu and Kashmir on a higher development path, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday asked young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities. Sinha was addressing the ‘Mahotsav 2023’ organized by Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Development and Development Dialogue (LEAD) here to make people aware about indigenous products, entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Over 25,000 people, including 5,000 students, participated in the first-of-its-kind exhibitions based on Dogra and Kashmiri traditions, which also included an exhibition put up by the Army’s Tiger Division. The two-day exhibition started on Saturday.

Highlighting the development potential of various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the young entrepreneurs to take advantage of new opportunities.

“In today’s age dominated by algorithms, entrepreneurs can upgrade business and marketing skills to promote unique local products.” Development path,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to promote entrepreneurship and startup culture in the Union Territory.

He said, flagship programs like ‘One District One Product and District Export Centres’ are providing opportunity to artisans, agro-based industries to increase the share of exclusive local products that meet the growing global demand and enhance the brand positioning of unique crafts. Let’s strengthen.

He said that the active participation of entrepreneurs during the two-day ‘Mahotsav-2023’ will become a source of inspiration for the ambitious youth of the UT.

On this occasion, Sinha also honored Veernaris, families of martyrs of security forces and ex-servicemen.

Source: www.devdiscourse.com