VMware customers on alert after Broadcom’s recent actions

vmware Nurfoto via Getty Images

Broadcom, led by CEO Hawk E. Tan, recently completed the $69B acquisition of VMware. Following the acquisition, Broadcom is moving quickly to pursue several important initiatives with VMware, which are likely to be beneficial to Broadcom shareholders in the long term, but are creating uncertainty among many VMware customers.

In its most recent earnings call, CFO Kristen Spears revealed plans to convert more than 60 percent of VMware’s existing perpetual license base to subscriptions by the end of fiscal 2024. Additionally, VMware’s operating expenses are expected to decline 40 percent to $1.4 billion per quarter. at the end of fiscal year 2024, with cost-saving measures including significant job cuts.

Changes in subscription model

One of Broadcom’s primary strategies to boost revenue growth is to shift VMware’s business model from perpetual license to subscription-based. This change is intended to provide more predictable and stable revenue streams and aligns with the broader industry trend toward subscription services.

The move, as described by Tom Cross, president of Broadcom Software Group, during the company’s most recent earnings call, is part of Broadcom’s plan to increase VMware’s contribution to its pro forma EBITDA to approximately $8.5 billion within three years. Centre, which is a considerable increase. VMware’s current production is approximately $4.7 billion. An emphasis on membership is a key component of this ambitious development goal.

Broadcom’s move toward a subscription model could slow VMware’s short-term growth and require restructuring of contracts from permanent to subscription. VMware’s strategy includes an accelerated growth trajectory. The move toward higher-priced software stacks and subscription sales is expected to drive revenue growth over the next three years.

This change may also impact VMware’s customer relations, as customers may push against changes to subscriptions, which are generally considered more expensive than perpetual licenses. If customers pause or reconsider their investments amid these changes, VMware may face obstacles expanding beyond infrastructure management with products like Tanju.

selling desktop and carbon black

During its earnings call, the company revealed plans to sell VMware’s end-user computing portfolio and its Carbon Black security software unit. This strategic move is in line with Broadcom’s stated intention to focus VMware’s resources and efforts on building a global private and hybrid cloud environment designed for large enterprises.

The end-user computing portfolio, which includes desktop virtualization, application publishing and mobile device management, as well as Carbon Black, a security software unit, are identified as non-core assets and set to be separated from VMware’s core business. Is.

Broadcom expressed a commitment to finding suitable buyers for these units, ensuring they find “good homes”, noting that many of their customers overlap with VMware’s core products. The decision reflects Broadcom’s broader strategy to refine VMware’s product offerings and focus on areas consistent with its vision of developing high-value cloud infrastructure solutions for global enterprises.

The company said these moves are necessary to redirect VMware’s efforts toward its primary business of building private and hybrid cloud environments, which is critical to large enterprise customers around the world.

retrenchment

Just days after closing its acquisition, news emerged that Broadcom was set to lay off at least 2,837 VMware employees. This includes 1,267 employees at its Palo Alto campus in California and 577 employees at its Austin facility.

It is important to note that the actual number of layoffs may be higher than these figures as not all layoffs must be reported through WARN notices. VMware has a total workforce of approximately 38,300 employees globally.

The layoffs have been officially attributed to “economic” reasons, although Broadcom has not provided further details or justification. Despite these layoffs, VMware remains a central part of Broadcom’s strategy for its enterprise software segment.

analyst opinion

You can look at a company from the customer or shareholder perspective. I’m not a financial analyst, so I’m going to explain Broadcom’s actions from the perspective of how those actions might impact an IT organization; After all, the IT professional is the one most directly affected.

The acquisition of VMware by Broadcom represents a strategic pivot that underlines the semiconductor giant’s intensified focus on enterprise software. VMware’s transition to a subscription model is a sensible move that aligns with broader market trends. But this change could test customer loyalty, as subscription models often cost more over time than perpetual licenses.

The decision to sell VMware’s end-user computing and Carbon Black units clearly indicates that Broadcom wants to sharpen VMware’s focus on its core competencies in the cloud environment. Such divestitures could streamline operations, but also raise questions about future innovation and support for VMware’s broader product suite.

The layoffs following the acquisition could have a cascading effect on VMware’s innovation trajectory and customer service capabilities, while providing operating cost savings. This reduction in force, apparently due to economic reasons, could create risks related to execution and market sentiment.

It is impossible to predict how Broadcom’s steps will affect VMware products and services in the long term. The speed with which Broadcom began layoffs and product divestitures raises questions about how it will direct VMware going forward.

In any period of uncertainty associated with fundamental technologies for critical IT infrastructure, IT organizations are advised to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the risks involved before making any significant VMware deployments or renewing long-term license agreements. IT buyers should focus on mitigating risks with a dual-vendor approach where possible.

Many VMware customers are already adopting alternative solutions. VMware’s closest rival Nutanix revealed record growth in its most recent earnings. While much of Nutanix’s growth was driven by its own strategic initiatives, CEO Rajeev Ramaswamy Admitted that the company “closed some additional deals” apparently due to uncertainty about how the acquisition would play out.

From an industry perspective, Broadcom’s handling of VMware in the coming fiscal year will be a key test of its strategic vision for enterprise software dominance. While Broadcom is clearly focused on getting the financial aspects of the acquisition under control quickly, how the company will deliver long-term value to its VMware customers remains to be seen.

However, until clarity comes, IT organizations should continue to proceed with caution. Mitigating risk is, after all, the number one job for enterprise IT.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.