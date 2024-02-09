Vladimir Putin takes aim at US dollar's dominant position as the world's reserve currency

Vladimir Putin condemned the US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency in a new interview.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took aim at the US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency in his interview with Tucker Carlson this week.

Putin took particular issue with the US practice of using the dollar to impose economic sanctions, such as banning foreign transactions with certain countries and individuals.

Putin said, "Using the dollar as a tool of foreign policy struggle is one of the biggest strategic mistakes made by the US political leadership."

He further added: “It is the main weapon used by the United States to maintain its power around the world. As soon as the political leadership decided to use the US dollar as a tool of political struggle, this American The power took a hit. It’s a stupid thing to do and a serious mistake.”

The US has imposed severe sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, in hopes of damaging its economy. Economic trade between the two countries has come to a halt, and Russia and its citizens are banned from transacting in US dollars.

Putin said that the Russian ruble and the Chinese yuan have largely replaced the US dollar in his country’s trading activities, and suggested that US economic sanctions were hurting his economy.

Putin said, “I think this is complete foolishness from the point of view of the interest of the United States and its taxpayers, because it harms the American economy, weakens the power of the United States around the world.”

Putin’s claim that the US’s use of the dollar to impose economic sanctions is harming its economy is far-fetched given recent data, as the US economy will be hit by a recession after the imposition of sanctions against Russia in 2022 The growth has become quite rapid.

Putin also said that China’s yuan could play a big role in replacing the dollar on the global stage, although it has not yet had any significant impact.

While the US dollar has seen its dominance as the world’s reserve currency decline over the past two decades, it has still remained the long-term leader.

According to the IMF, the US dollar will account for 59% of global currency reserves by the third quarter of 2023, down from 70% in 1999.

After the dollar, the euro has a share of 20%, and the Japanese yen and the British pound have a combined share of 10%. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan represents only 2.4% of global currency reserves.

That’s why some Wall Street strategists expect the US dollar to remain king in the near future.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com