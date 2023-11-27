The Russian president said AI tools created in the West “only ignore and cancel Russian culture” and impose Western morality “which we oppose”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to endorse a national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence (AI), stressing that it is necessary to prevent Western monopoly.

Speaking at an AI conference in Moscow on Friday, Putin said it was “imperative to use Russian solutions in the field of creating reliable and transparent artificial intelligence systems that are also safe for humans”.

“The monopolistic dominance of such foreign technology in Russia is unacceptable, dangerous and unacceptable,” Putin said.

He said that “many modern systems trained on Western data are for the Western market” and “reflect Western ethics, norms of behavior, parts of public policy that we object to”.

During his more than two decades in power, Putin has taken a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition and civil society groups and promoted “traditional values” to counter perceived Western influence – policies that include sending troops into Ukraine. Since then they have become even more repressive. February 2022.

Putin warned that algorithms developed by Western platforms could digitally “cancel” Russia and its culture.

“Artificial intelligence created according to Western standards and patterns could be xenophobic,” Putin said.

“Western search engines and generic models often work in a very selective, biased manner, not taking into account and sometimes ignoring and canceling out Russian culture,” he said.

“Simply put, the machine is given some kind of creative task, and it solves it using only English-language data, which is convenient and beneficial for system developers. And so an algorithm, e.g. For, one can signal to the machine that Russia, our culture, science, music, literature do not exist”.

More resources for Russian AI research

He promised to put additional resources into the development of supercomputers and other technologies to help accelerate national AI research.

“We are talking about the expansion of fundamental and applied research in the field of generative artificial intelligence and large language models,” Putin said.

Putin said, “In the age of technological revolution, it is cultural and spiritual heritage that is the key factor in maintaining national identity and hence the diversity of our world and the stability of international relations.”

“Our traditional values, the richness and beauty of Russian languages ​​and the languages ​​of other peoples of Russia must form the basis of our development,” helping to create “trusted, transparent and secure AI systems.”

Putin stressed that it would be impossible to try to ban AI development, but he also noted the importance of ensuring the necessary safeguards.

He said, “I believe that the future does not lie in restrictions on the development of technology, it is absolutely impossible.” “If we ban something, it will evolve somewhere else, and we will just be left behind, that’s all.”

Putin said the global community will be able to formulate security guidelines for AI after fully understanding the risks.

“When they realize the threat of its uncontrolled spread, uncontrolled activities in the region, there will be a desire to reach an agreement immediately,” he said.

