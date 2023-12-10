Vladimir Putin is dangerously running Russia's economy

The history of inflation in Russia is long and painful. The country faced several years of rising prices after the 1917 Revolution, and then continued price pressures during the early period of Joseph Stalin’s rule. The end of the Soviet Union, the global financial crisis of 2007–09, and then Vladimir Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 also brought troubles. Fast forward to the end of 2023, as the war in Ukraine nears its second anniversary, and Russian prices are once again accelerating – even as inflation is slowing elsewhere (see chart).

Image: The Economist

According to data published on December 8, inflation was 7.5% year on year in November, up from 6.7% a month earlier. The central bank faced a hike in early 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine for the second time. However, now officials worry that they are losing control. In the last meeting of the bank, they increased interest rates by two percentage points, which was double what was expected. A similar increase is likely at his next event on December 15. Yet most forecasters expect inflation to continue rising.

Russia’s 2022 inflation forecast due to weak ruble. The currency fell 25% against the dollar after Mr Putin launched his offensive, pushing up the cost of imports. This time currency movement is playing a smaller role. The ruble has actually appreciated in recent months, partly because authorities have imposed capital controls. Inflation in prices of non-food consumer goods, many of which are imported, is in line with the pre-war average.

Look closer at Mr. Putin’s wartime economy, however, and it becomes clear that it is dangerously overheating. Inflation in the services sector, which includes everything from legal advice to restaurant meals, is exceptionally high. The cost of a night’s stay at Moscow’s Ritz-Carlton, now called the Carlton after Western backers withdrew, has risen to $500 from about $225 before the invasion. This shows that the cause of inflation is domestic.

Many economists blame government spending, which has been rising as Mr Putin tries to annex Ukraine. Defense spending will nearly double to 6% of GDP in 2024 – the highest since the fall of the Soviet Union. Keeping the upcoming elections in mind, the government is also boosting welfare payments. Some families of soldiers killed in action are getting payments equal to the average salary of three decades. Data from Russia’s Finance Ministry show that fiscal stimulus currently amounts to about 5% of GDP, far more than the stimulus implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this the growth rate of the country is increasing. Real-time economic data published by bank Goldman Sachs points to solid growth. JPMorgan Chase, another bank, raised its GDP forecast for 2023 from a 1% decline at the beginning of the year to 1.8% in June and recently to 3.3%. “Now we say with confidence: it will be more than 3%,” Mr Putin recently claimed. Predictions of Russian economic collapse – made by Western economists and politicians almost alike at the beginning of the war in Ukraine – have proved fatally wrong.

The problem is that the Russian economy cannot grow at such a fast pace. Its supply side has reduced significantly since the beginning of 2022. Thousands of workers, often highly educated, have fled the country. Foreign investors withdrew direct investment worth about $250 billion, about half the pre-war stock.

This reduced supply is resulting in excessive demand, resulting in higher prices for raw materials, capital, and labor. Unemployment, at less than 3%, is at the lowest level on record, encouraging workers to demand much higher wages. Nominal wages are increasing by about 15% year on year. Companies are passing the burden of these high costs on to customers.

Higher interest rates could ultimately reduce this demand, preventing inflation from rising further. Improving oil prices and additional capital controls could boost the ruble, cutting the cost of imports. Yet all this is working against one immovable force: Mr. Putin’s desire to win in Ukraine. With abundant fiscal firepower, they have the ability to spend even more in the future, making inflation likely to accelerate still further. As on many previous occasions, Russia has more important things than economic stability.

Source: www.economist.com