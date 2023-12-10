VIX says stocks are headed for a 'credibly bullish market' heading into 2024. How to read it.

Low volatility in 2024 is a bullish sign for stocks, as the US equity market has reached near record levels set nearly two years ago.

The stock market’s “fear gauge,” the CBOE Volatility Index VIX, often referred to by its ticker VIX, is showing “a positive sign” for 2024, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of Datatrack Research, said in a phone interview. . “We are in a low volatility regime.”

The VIX is an options-derived index that reflects expectations of the volatility of the S&P 500 over the coming 30 days.

As early as 2023, Colas pointed to stock market fears of “2021 looking more like 2022 rather than 2021,” saying in a note in late January that “the structurally low VIX is a solid reason for equity market returns.” More favorable for the year.”

The S&P 500 SPX has risen 19.4% this year through Thursday, with the index on track for its best annual performance since 2021 and just 4.4% shy of its record close on Jan. 3, 2022.

U.S. stocks have risen as high inflation has fallen from a 2022 peak, but the S&P 500 is still trading around price levels seen a few years ago, Colas said. The index’s earnings have been almost “flat” for the past two years, he said. “We just need some income growth.”

Meanwhile, according to Colas, the VIX, which is trading below its early 2023 levels, is “saying very clearly” that this is a bull market for stocks.

The VIX finished around 13.1 on Thursday, just up from its recent close of 12.46 in late November, its lowest daily closing level since January 2020, FactSet data showed.

Colas said the gauge “clearly follows a market-cycle pattern” where a stock is in a bullish market when it remains below 20 for a prolonged period, and a bearish market when it is consistently above 20. Remains above.

The VIX, which surged to higher levels in 2022 as the S&P 500 index fell 19.4% in its worst annual performance since 2008, is back to levels seen around the end of 2019, FactSet data shows.

“We wiped out all the volatility from the pandemic, inflation and rate shocks,” Colas said. He said, “I’m as surprised as anyone” that the VIX has fallen below 13 recently. “It rarely goes below 12.”

‘Figured out’

“The market thinks the Fed has figured it out,” Colas said. Many traders expect the central bank’s rate-hike cycle to end and its benchmark rate cuts to follow next year.

Investors also expect the companies’ earnings results to be stable, with perhaps “a chance for slightly better earnings next year.” And according to Colas, beyond the central bank’s federal-funds rate, many expect long-term rates to remain low.

It remains to be seen if all those things progress as expected.

“The market is assuming that the rate cycle is over,” Colas said, adding that federal-funds rate cuts are coming and there won’t be a recession. he is “That’s a reasonable outlook given what we know about the economy right now,” he said, but the market was wrong in March when he thought regional bank turmoil in the U.S. would “immediately slow economic growth.” “

Following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the VIX briefly rose above 30 during intraday trading in mid-March. This raised concerns about the potential impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate increases on the balance sheets of regional banks.

But the VIX closed below 20 by the end of March after the Fed quickly set up an emergency funding program for banks. This is even as the Fed, in the same month, raised rates, albeit at a slower pace than expected through 2022, and before pausing its hikes this year.

While the US stock market had faltered in the third quarter as Treasury yields rose, it bounced back in November as the rate on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y fell. It was up a little more than 4.1% on Thursday, according to Dow Jones Markets data, well below the peak of nearly 5% in October 2023.

The Fed thinks “inflation is going in the right direction,” while also “employment still looks very healthy,” George Patterson, chief investment officer at PGIM Quantitative Solutions, said in a phone interview. “We don’t see an imminent recession.”

Despite the central bank keeping its benchmark rate at the highest level in 22 years since its July policy meeting, financial conditions eased in November as stocks and bonds saw strong rallies.

Next year’s gains could come from a broader group of equities, Patterson said, in contrast to this year’s market growth driven by a handful of megacap stocks known as Big Tech.

“US large-cap growth has been a party,” he said. “Everything else has been ignored to some extent.”

Patterson said he expects below-trend growth for 2024, as well as small stock-market gains. Returns will likely be closer to the “long-term average”, potentially around 6% to 8%, he said, adding that in the US he likes small-cap equities and value stocks.

The ‘biggest risk’ to the markets

While the US economy has remained resilient so far despite the Fed’s monetary policy tightening, the “biggest risk” to markets is that “inflation remains high as the labor market remains hot”, boosting wage growth. Yes, said Colas. In that case, “the Fed’s work can’t be done.”

That could mean another rate hike, he said, or simply that “the Fed won’t cut at all next year.”

While the VIX is a positive sign that “we are reliably in a bullish market,” the fear gauge’s particularly low levels recently don’t mean that U.S. stocks will rise next year, according to the co-founder of DataTrek. Fall is coming.

“The caveat is that the VIX is seasonal,” Colas said, pointing to the seasonally anticipated “Santa-Claus” rally during the year, particularly in December, when it most frequently makes lows.

He also rejected the notion that a low VIX is a sign of stock market complacency. “This is a misinterpretation of history,” he told MarketWatch. “VIX remains low during bull markets. That’s what it does.”

Track bond-market volatility

Meanwhile, the bond market’s volatility gauge, the ICE BofAML Move Index, is “still very high” after declining recently, according to Harley Bassman, managing partner of Simplify Asset Management, who created the measure decades ago.

The MOVE index, which measures interest rate volatility, finished around 130 on Thursday. That compares with a low of around 200 in mid-March and a high of 135 as recently as late October, FactSet data shows.

“The move down is very optimistic for everything,” Bassman said in a phone interview. “It gives you time to adjust your portfolio. Now you don’t have to wear five seat belts.”

Both stocks and bonds fell in the US last year as the Fed raised rates aggressively to quell the hottest inflation in more than 40 years. While the rapid increase in rates has raised fears among Wall Street analysts that the US economy will fall into recession in 2023, it has remained resilient so far, with a historically low unemployment rate in October.

Colas says the MOVE index remains elevated in a central bank tightening cycle, after being long suppressed due to years of easy monetary policy following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Soft landing in 2024?

Still, market volatility has subsided recently as many investors anticipate the Fed’s benchmark rates have peaked and could move lower as inflation falls under a “soft-landing” scenario, according to Bassman. He said it was a shift from concerns about how far the Fed could raise rates despite such a hike, which would raise the possibility of a “hard landing” for the economy.

Many investors are “dismissing” the risk of a hard landing as seen as U.S. unemployment rose during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis and global financial crisis, while instead expecting “a slow-moving The recession will be manageable. To the bassman.

In his view, the recent decline in the MOVE index and the low VIX could be a sign that wherever the economy ends up, it will likely get there “in a reasonably controlled manner.”

