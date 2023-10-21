Vivint expands security offering with smart lighting bundle

Bridges, bulbs and switches! Vivint

If you want to improve your home lighting but don’t want to do it yourself, you’re in luck. Vivint Security has added smart lighting to its smart home retinue.

You can purchase the Smart Lighting Bundle featuring adjustable smart A19 and BR30 flood bulbs as well as 4-inch LED downlights. The lights have a wide range of tone and brightness adjustments available but no RGB capabilities (again, this is something they are considering for a future release). Vivint Smart Lighting uses a Zigbee network that doesn’t rely on your wireless network or block local network traffic and works with any Zigbee lights you already have.

Setup is simple…at least for you. Vivint Tech has to come and install the bulbs. This involves connecting a Lighting Bridge to your home network, connecting the bulbs to the bridge, and creating groups for the paired bulbs so you can easily control them all together or individually from your Vivint Security Hub or app.

I’m hoping that future iterations of the product will open up installation to consumers. Although I appreciated not having to do the pairing and setup myself, I’m a little hesitant at the idea of ​​screwing in a lightbulb and scheduling a service visit to add it to my network.

The lights work beautifully and, as one might expect from a security company’s product, come with “Away Mode,” which randomly turns the lights on and off in groups you designate during certain hours of the day. Does it. You can also integrate your smart lighting into your other security scenes, with smart bulbs activating when an alarm sounds or people are detected by one of your system’s cameras.

As much as I distrust the “everything is AI” movement, this is one of the places where machine learning can be really useful and where the lights can really pay off by being part of a larger, monitored system. If your lights could learn your habits instead of turning on and off randomly, it would be much more reliable. After talking to the Vivint tech who installed my lights about it, he thought it was an exciting possibility as well. Hopefully the company is looking into this.

You can also set the lights manually according to a schedule. As the person he has become that dadInstead of constantly reminding everyone to turn off the lights, being able to turn off the lights automatically when I know people will be sleeping or out makes me very happy.

Where are my switches?

However, the thing I would like most about Vivint’s new lighting are the switches. They fit over your existing switch, so no one accidentally turns it off (they need to be on, of course, for the lights to work). Then it’s just a simple tap to turn on the group they’ve been assigned to.

What’s so great about this, you ask? They don’t need to go to existing light switches. You can mount them anywhere! Do you have a bedside lamp that is controlled by a light switch across the room and are you tired of fumbling around for the switch on the lamp? Install a smart bulb, put the switch on the wall next to your nightstand, and be amazed at how such a simple thing can make life so much easier.

what’s the catch?

Vivint’s Smart Lighting Bundle is $299 for eight bulbs, a bridge, and two light switches. That sounds like a lot, but considering Hue lighting, for example, a comparable 8-pack of white ambient bulbs, a Hue bridge, and two remote control buttons comes in at about $280 on Amazon… and you’ll still You have to set all this yourself.

A flat monthly fee of $5 is added to your Vivint account when you add smart lighting. The nice thing about having your lights be part of the Vivint package is that you don’t have to worry about something going wrong – they’ll replace your hardware if it fails. You won’t have to worry though, the technology they are using is proven and it seems quite stable since I installed it. In the month I’ve been using their smart lights, the most I’ve had to do is restart the Lighting Bridge after a power outage.

Visit Vivint’s site to learn more.