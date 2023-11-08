Vivek Ramaswamy puts America first in his policy to avoid ‘endless war’, will his specific foreign policy win?

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is set to make his case for a non-interventionist foreign policy in the third GOP primary debate in Miami on Wednesday night.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to college students during a campaign rally at the Hogg Memorial Auditorium at the University of Texas at Austin. (Getty Images via AFP) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, told The New York Post that Ramaswami would stand out from the other candidates on the stage, all of whom are neoconservatives. The other candidates are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

The biotech entrepreneur has been vocal about his opposition to “endless wars” and his desire to avoid another world war. He has also proposed some controversial policies that differ from those of former President Donald Trump, who espoused the slogan “America First”.

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy issued a pledge called “No to Neocons”, which he said every political appointee in his administration would be required to sign. The pledge includes three principles: “Avoiding WW3 is an important national objective; War is never a priority, only a necessity; The only duty of American policymakers is to American citizens.”

{{^UserSubscribed}} {{/UserSubscribed}} {{^UserSubscribed}} {/UserSubscribed}}

Read this also The American Heart Association claims marijuana use may increase the risk of stroke and heart failure.

“If you want 20 more years of endless wars that don’t advance our interests, I’m not your guy. But if you want to stay away from unwinnable wars and strengthen America at home, I know how to do that,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.

“This pledge is my commitment to the American people that I will live up to these principles and hold all appointments in my administration to the same standard.”

One of the most controversial issues on which Ramaswami has taken a stance is Ukraine, where he has suggested that the US should stop providing military and security assistance to Kiev in exchange for ending its alliance with China. Russia should be allowed to leave the eastern region. He has also said that America should not allow Ukraine to join NATO and should lift the sanctions on Russia.

{{^UserSubscribed}} {{/UserSubscribed}} {{^UserSubscribed}} {/UserSubscribed}}

Trump, on the other hand, has not stated his plans for Ukraine, except that he will negotiate a peace deal within “24 hours” of taking office, without giving any details. He also complained that the US “is giving away so much equipment, we just don’t have ammunition for ourselves.”

Another issue where Ramaswami has differed from Trump is Israel. Ramaswamy has said that the US should give Israel “no money” in the war against Hamas and that the US should only offer a “diplomatic Iron Dome”, not a military one. He has also indicated that the US should “put Israel on its feet”, but his campaign later clarified that it would “make no sense” to cut aid to Israel “at any time in the near future”. .

{{^UserSubscribed}} {{/UserSubscribed}} {{^UserSubscribed}} {/UserSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to defend Israel “like no one has ever done” and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah as “very smart.”

Read this also US Election Day 2023: What’s on the ballot in key state races

On Taiwan, Ramaswamy has distanced himself from the GOP field by saying that the US should prevent China from attacking Taiwan only “so long as we depend on Taiwan for our semiconductors while avoiding war in the process.” ” He has also suggested that the US should move most semiconductor production away from Taiwan.

Trump has been more aggressive on his Taiwan policies, saying that he would not refuse to send US troops to defend Taiwan if China invaded it.

{{^UserSubscribed}} {{/UserSubscribed}} {{^UserSubscribed}} {{/UserSubscribed}} Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp channel, subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

Source: www.hindustantimes.com