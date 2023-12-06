Vivek Ramaswamy made a name for himself as the ‘anti-woke CEO’—but the fund manager he co-founded is marketing funds filled with Democratic-leaning holdings.

Earlier this year, Republican presidential primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy made headlines when the asset management firm he co-founded, Strive Asset Management, surpassed $1 billion in assets under management in 2022. Crossing the $1 billion mark is a significant milestone for any asset management company – but it’s even more impressive considering Mr Ramaswami launched Strive just a year and a half ago.

Strive quickly attracted capital from investors due to its unique marketing approach: claiming that Strive’s suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are “anti-voc” and “anti-ESG”. These claims are so integral to the broader Ramaswami brand that they have earned him the title of “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” in the media, even when he gave up attempting to run for the US presidency.

However, the company I co-founded, Goods Unite Us, compiles and tracks corporate and executive political contribution data from the U.S. Federal Election Commission – and we searched Strive’s funds and found they were full of such companies. There are many Democrats and conservatives who support ESG. Agenda.

Eight of the top 10 corporate holdings in the Strive Growth ETF heavily support Democratic politicians and PACs. And the majority of the top 10 holdings in Strive’s three major funds (ticker: STRV, STXG, STXV) are primarily supported by Democratic rather than Republican politicians and PACs.

In fact, many of Strive’s funds look very similar to funds offered by BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard for several years.

In the finance industry, when a fund manager creates a fund that is nearly identical to another long-existing index fund and then uses marketing to persuade investors to pay higher management fees, the fund manager Commonly known as the “closet indexer”. ,

Based on our review of Strive’s funds, one could fairly accuse Strive of being both closet indexers and closet democrats.

To be fair, Strive is one of many fund managers on the political left and right that make claims that are not supported by reality. Our company has analyzed several pro-ESG and conservative ETFs, and discovered that they are often filled with companies supporting politicians and PACs that do the exact opposite of the fund’s stated mission.

For example, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples ETF (ticker: NACP) includes Devon Energy (ticker: DVN). Yet one of the top politicians funded by Devon Energy and its senior executives in the last three federal election cycles is Republican U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin. The NAACP fund manager did not respond to a request for comment.

Similarly, our company’s Democratic Large-Cap Core Fund (ticker: DEMZ) in the American Conservative Values ​​ETF (ticker: ACVF) includes a majority of the top 10 Democratic donors. While both funds were launched in 2020, DEMZ, as the name suggests, only covers S&P 500 companies that gave more than 75% of their political contributions to Democratic politicians and PACs over the past three federal election cycles Is. In response to these findings, a representative of ACVF said they disagreed with our methodology. But we’re also working on launching a GOP fund based on real, verifiable data to determine the values ​​of each company. Otherwise, we could find ourselves selling funds full of Democrat-supporting companies.

Earlier this year, Mr Ramaswamy resigned as Chairman of Strive to focus on his campaign. Since then, Strive has moved away from “anti-ESG” and “anti-woke” marketing tactics. Now, Strive claims its funds are focused on “shareholder primacy.”

When I contacted Strive to ask about our findings that their fund is filled with Democratic companies, they responded that they “don’t do marketing.” [their] The fund was described as ‘anti-vocal’ or ‘anti-ESG” and instead said that Strive’s funds are “unexpectedly pro-shareholder.”

Perhaps he has indeed changed his mantra and awakened – but I doubt it.

Brian H. Potts is an author, attorney, and co-founder of Goods Unite Us. The views expressed here are his own and are not intended as investment advice.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com comments are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

