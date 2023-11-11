Vivek Ramaswamy has the same approach in business and politics: confidence, no matter the circumstances

ATLANTA (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy, a political novice and one of the world’s wealthiest millennials, has run a stormy presidential campaign mirroring his meteoric rise as a biotech entrepreneur. From deporting people born in the United States to ending aid to Israel and Ukraine, he consistently displays the bravery of a populist, self-proclaimed outsider.

“I stand for revolution,” he declared. “I am going to lead in a way that no established politician can.”

However, in business and politics, Ramaswamy has had to face skeptics and sometimes hard facts, which threaten to derail his ambitions. In the 2024 campaign, the Israel-Hamas war has refocused the Republican primary on foreign policy and exposed how difficult Ramaswamy’s self-proclaimed radical approach will put him with the party’s most powerful figures and many of its voters. Puts in.

In Wednesday’s primary debate, Ramaswami joined the rest in supporting Israel’s invasion, but returned to his practice of not only criticizing but mocking his opponents. Ramaswami took a dig at former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom some online sleuths suggest wear lifts in their shoes, by asking, “Would you like to see Dick Cheney in three-inch heels? Are?”

The performance drew stares and jeers from the people on stage. When Ramaswamy said Haley was being hypocritical in criticizing the social media platform TikTok because her daughter has used it before, the 51-year-old mother of two called him an “idiot.”

Ramaswamy, a native of Ohio who lives there, has enthralled many audiences with his fast-paced, wide-ranging sermons. Yet some Republican voters who have been swayed are also not supporting him. He is among a group of candidates who trail former President Donald Trump and generally lag DeSantis in national surveys, with polling in the mid to high single digits.

Ann Trimble Ray, a Republican activist from Early, Iowa, suggested to Ramaswamy that “what he has said about Israel exposes his naïveté, but it also exposes his inexperience.”

“Unless you have someone who has experience with briefings, a lot of what you communicate is pure guesswork,” said Wray, who is leaning toward supporting Haley.

The 38-year-old son of Indian immigrants has spent his adult life as a kind of arrogant protector. In business, this meant making a fortune by promoting a drug that ultimately failed. In politics, this means arguing that he can return Trump’s “America First” approach to the White House without too much trouble.

Ramaswami set his course at Harvard, a pillar of the American establishment. Ramaswami majored in biology and participated in the Campus Republican Club, and stood as a libertarian there as well. He attracted the attention of the campus newspaper for his alter ego, “Da Wack”, a rapper who performed using liberal ideology in the form of lyrics.

“I consider myself a contradiction; I like to debate,” Ramaswamy told The Crimson.

Harvard introduced Ramaswamy to the hedge-fund class. He interned at Goldman Sachs, the most prestigious Wall Street investment house, then landed a job at QVT Financial, founded by Dan Gold, another Harvard alumnus. Ramaswamy led the firm’s pharmaceutical investments.

Ramaswamy launched his own venture in 2014. They named it Roivant – ROI stands for “return on investment” – and they had a clear business model in mind: buy discount patents for discontinued drugs in the development stage, then revive them.

In his first big move, Ramaswamy used a subsidiary, Axovant, and paid GlaxoSmithKline $5 million for RVT-101, a potential Alzheimer’s drug that had already gone through several trials and to continue Was not considered promising enough. Ramaswamy rebranded it as “Intepardin” and, despite earlier studies, touted it as a game-changer, a “best-in-class drug candidate,” he told during Axovant’s infancy. . He appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine.

The propaganda worked. Intepiridine will never happen.

Axovant’s initial public stock offering in 2015 was $315 million, the largest biotech IPO to that time, and Axovant’s valuation reached $3 billion. In 2017, Axovant released more trial results that found the drug to be ineffective at reducing or worsening Alzheimer’s symptoms. Axovant’s stock tanked.

However, Ramaswamy lost crores of rupees by selling his own shares, the price of which had increased due to public buying and selling.

“He promoted the image and the name so that people invested even though he was selling out,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a scholar at the Yale School of Management who has tracked Ramaswamy’s business dealings. “That’s classic ‘pump and dump’.”

In his 2015 tax return, Ramaswamy reported nearly $38 million in capital gains income, the first in his 20 years of tax returns. He explained this by saying that the portfolio was now valued at millions, enough to offset the $15 million he lent to his own campaign.

He became a conservative writer and cable news regular, primarily as a critic of corporate America’s focus on diversity, equality, and inclusion. In that role, and as a candidate, Ramaswami shrugged off the fact that some of his own interests — he invested in Disney, which was a punching bag for conservatives — are at the forefront of DEI efforts.

Ramaswamy accepts the notion that he is Donald Trump 2.0.

“I believe Donald Trump was an excellent president,” Ramaswamy said while campaigning in Atlanta. “But I believe we need to take our America First agenda to the next level, And I think it’s going to take a different generation of outsider with a real positive vision.”

Ramaswami has promised to pardon the former president if he is convicted of federal crimes, including the Capitol Hill attack, in 2021. In one of his previous books, Ramaswamy called January 6 “a dark day for democracy” and criticized Trump. “Disgusting” behavior – an assessment he no longer repeats.

Ramaswami advocates deporting American-born children of immigrants living in the country illegally, even though they are American citizens under federal law and Supreme Court precedent. He questions the government’s account of 9/11. He has called for the firing of 75% of the federal workforce. He wants to raise the voting age in America.

Two days after Hamas’ October 7 attack killed 1,400 people, Ramaswamy suggested the US withhold aid to Israel until its government detailed plans for Gaza.

While many conservatives dislike foreign aid, Republican voters are overwhelmingly aligned with Israel.

Nearly 4 in 10 Republicans (44%) say the United States’ current level of support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians is about right, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research poll conducted in November. Another one-third of Republicans (34%) say the U.S. doesn’t do enough, while 9% of Democrats say the same.

During Wednesday’s debate, Ramaswami supported Israel’s right to retaliate against Hamas but said Americans should not have a financial stake in the war. He chided his opponents for presenting US aid to Ukraine as a fight for democracy against Russian aggression.

“I want to be careful to avoid making the mistakes of the neo-imperialist systems of the past. Corrupt politicians of both parties spent trillions of rupees, killed millions of people,” he said. “Making billions of dollars for ourselves in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, fighting wars and sending thousands of our sons and daughters, people my age, to die in wars that did not advance everyone’s interests, adding 7% to our national debt. “Trillion dollars added up.”

Ramaswamy recently sparred with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson over Ramaswamy’s allegations of systemic corruption in the American establishment.

When highly influential Fox News personality Sean Hannity challenged Ramaswamy after the interview with Carlson, the candidate insisted that he had been treated unfairly. Hannity responded: “You do that in every interview. You say something but then deny it, your own words.”

Trump’s critics also accuse him of doing this. The former president also faced trouble from top Republicans for defaming Israel’s prime minister following the Hamas attack. Yet Trump remains such a strong favorite to win the GOP nomination that he has skipped each debate, leaving Ramaswamy to take the punches that most candidates never throw toward the former president.

Haley responded Wednesday, “I’m telling you, Putin and President Xi are drooling over the idea that someone like that could become president.” He said Russian and Chinese leaders would “like” his isolationism.

Ramaswami demonstrated his main strategy in a short conversation earlier this year with a 16-year-old boy who had asked for advice. Ramaswami told them, “Find out where the pack is going and then find out what they forgot.” “You have to avoid consensus.”

But he added a bottom line: “You have to be right.”

Associated Press writers Lynley Sanders in Washington and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa contributed to this report.

