November 3, 2023
Vitality Medical and Wellness tells the dangers of belly fat


Stephanie Knight and Reggie Lee

ST. LOUIS – Fat that accumulates around the middle is more dangerous to your health.

Dr. Amy Loden started Vitality Medical and Wellness Consulting to get to the root issue of why and how that fat is accumulating around the middle. They address why and show you how to become your most healthy self.


It’s time – book an appointment today and let’s make the rest of this year and next year a time to set up a lifetime of great health.

VitalityMWC.com



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This week, ‘Baby Rally’ has gained momentum in the stock market and there could be big gains ahead.

This week, ‘Baby Rally’ has gained momentum in the stock market and there could be big gains ahead.

November 3, 2023
YouTube ad blocking crackdown growing rapidly

YouTube ad blocking crackdown growing rapidly

November 3, 2023

You may have missed

This week, ‘Baby Rally’ has gained momentum in the stock market and there could be big gains ahead.

This week, ‘Baby Rally’ has gained momentum in the stock market and there could be big gains ahead.

November 3, 2023
YouTube ad blocking crackdown growing rapidly

YouTube ad blocking crackdown growing rapidly

November 3, 2023
Bank of America warns of deposit delays affecting many banks

Bank of America warns of deposit delays affecting many banks

November 3, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

CMS finalizes 2024 Medicare hospital, doctor payment, 340B fix and price transparency requirements

November 3, 2023

3 SEO Techniques to Help You Rank High on Search Engines

November 3, 2023
This week in Bidenomics: payoff

This week in Bidenomics: payoff

November 3, 2023