Vitalik Buterin unveils Ethereum’s staking overhaul to boost decentralization

In a recent interview with DeFi and NFT platform Defiant, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was asked 45 questions. The interview took place in Turkey and Buterin was visiting that country for the first time.

The Ethereum founder first addressed the Turkish cryptocurrency environment. When asked about crypto in Turkey, Buterin said that Turkey is a huge hub in the crypto-verse according to statistics. He also said that whenever he posts on X, most of the comments he receives are from Turkish viewers.

Later, he talked about how the future of crypto will progress in Turkey and what impact it will have on the world.

Vitalik Buterin on future Ethereum roadmap

As the interview progressed, the host asked Buterin about the future roadmap for Ethereum. Vitalik revealed that the change this year comes from realizing that they have to take a positive attitude towards “promoting centralization.”

He addressed that they have to “redesign” Ethereum staking to make healthy changes to mining pools and staking pools. He believes that reducing the issues will improve decentralization. However, the challenge is that data availability in off-chain systems is slowing down as near-term and mid-term demands are higher.

Regarding the next Ethereum upgrade to EIP 4844, aka banksharding, Buterin said that the data map space will be improved to 16 MB per slot. Once the upgrade is done, the only hard work is to set the parameters and features.

Buterin also argued that they could also employ a voting system so that there would be no need for hard forks in the future. The Denkun upgrade will go live in early 2024.

Cardano supporters mock Buterin’s UTXO statement

As soon as Buterin mentioned UTXO, Cardano supporters mocked him on the microblogging site X. Taking a dig at Buterin, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson sarcastically said that “Ethereum 3 will solve all this”.

Ethereum uses an account-based model, while UTxO (Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO)-based blockchain) is used by Bitcoin and Cardano. While Buterin praised the UTxO approach, the Cardano army couldn’t help but taunt why Cardano is doing things right.

In response to a comment, Hoskinson noted that Cardano will never be lauded as one of the greatest scientific achievements by Vitalik or the Ethereum team. Furthermore, he said that Vitalik is reinventing something that Cardano has been working on for a decade and has never received recognition for.

Source: coingape.com