Vita Coco: A Journey to an Impressive Growth Path (NASDAQ:COCO)

Philip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

COCO has done a great job of capturing the coconut water sector, gaining significant market share through successful marketing and keen focus on the health aspect. The brand is now synonymous with the segment, which positions the business well to expand its product range.

We believe demand for coconut beverages will remain strong due to health benefits, diversity of use cases and good demand across demographics.

It is expected that continued innovation will be needed to maintain its growth rate of more than 10%, but we are reassured by its FCF yield of 5%. Even if growth slows, margin/FCF improvement will be substantial.

Company Description

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) is a leading brand in the beverage industry, specializing in coconut water products. Established in 2004, the company has quickly become a major player in the health and wellness sector. Headquartered in New York, Vita Coco has a global presence and distributes its products in various markets.

share price

Data by YCharts

COCO’s share price has made a great start and has returned over 80% during a period of difficulty for the market. Investors are incredibly bullish on the financial growth to date and the broader outlook of the business.

financial analysis

Vita Coco Financial (Capital IQ)

Presented above are COCO’s financial results.

Income

COCO’s revenue growth has been strong since FY19, with a CAGR of 15% in LTM June 23. Although this is a small sample, the broader trajectory of the business has been incredibly positive, especially over the last 5-10 years.

Business Model and Commercial Development

COCO mainly produces and markets natural coconut water products. The brand emphasizes its commitment to provide consumers with healthy, hydrating and natural beverage options, free from artificial additives.

Coconut water is known for its natural hydrating properties and electrolyte content, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. As the following graph shows, its popularity has grown steadily over an extended period.

Coconut Water (Google Trends)

The increasing Western emphasis on health-conscious lifestyles has increased the demand for natural and functional beverages such as coconut water (the “better for you” drink). We do not see this as a short-term trend, as it is based on a better understanding of the adverse health effects of certain foods. Additionally, in many cases, consumers are not leaving a significant amount of flavor behind.

COCO offers a variety of flavors and packaging options, catering to different tastes and preferences. However, the main point is the widespread use of coconut water. This diversity allows the brand to attract a broader consumer base, making its focus on coconut on a global/large scale commercially viable.

Format (Vita Coco)

Additionally, growth in this segment is disproportionately strong (and less dependent on pricing) than other beverage segments. It outperformed energy and sports, two segments that have performed exceptionally well in recent years. Compounding this is that COCO’s growth exceeds that of the segment, meaning it is continuing to gain market share despite its current leading position.

Beverage Industry (Vita Cocoa)

Finally, COCO’s growth is strong across all races and ages, adding further evidence of its universal nature and real growth as a mainstream beverage option in society. This underlines the continued strength of Coconut Water’s growth trajectory.

Entree (Vita Coco)

It’s easy to suggest that this is a trend or fad but we don’t believe that. The product is healthy and tastes good, its use is widespread, and all demographics are interested in the product. Will it be as popular as water, coffee or soda, probably not, but we believe it will create a significant segment of its own.

COCO’s marketing efforts focus on the health and wellness aspect, expanding its strategy beyond this through endorsements from celebrities and influencers. As interest in the coconut water sector grew and a large number of entrants emerged, COCO’s strategy gave the company an edge over its competitors. The brand’s distinctive packaging and visual identity have now become synonymous with coconut water, with many imitating its distinctive blue and green colors.

COCO has developed a strong international presence through brand development, supported by a geographically diverse supply chain, ensuring it can efficiently source sustainable quantities of coconuts.

Supply Chain and Market (Vita Cocoa)

The company reaches out to consumers through its partnerships with leading retailers and distributors globally, ensuring that it has wide exposure to individuals, which is important marketing in itself.

Retailers and Distributors (Vita Coco)

Naturally, the next steps for the business will include product development. Management estimates that the “better for you” hydration category is worth more than $30 billion. In the sports drinks, flavored waters and juices sub-segment, the Vita Coco brand is all set for success.

Based on the great taste of coconut, the company will benefit from the ongoing trend towards healthier beverages/natural ingredients to position itself as a healthy alternative. The key will be whether management can find an angle to the different flavors while maintaining the health foundation (many of its peers mix coconut water with flavors like chocolate).

Recently, COCO launched an alcoholic canned beverage in partnership with Diageo (DEO), coconut milk and “PWR LIFT”, a sports drink alternative that is high in protein without the added sugar.

As the following graph shows, product development is contributing significantly to top-line growth.

Q2 Revenue Pull (Vita Coco)

Product development as well as continued global expansion will support organic growth. We are comfortable that the brand buildout over recent years will support a successful entry.

Vita Coco operates in a highly competitive landscape that includes both established and emerging brands in the beverages sector. Main direct competitors include Zico, Coca-Cola’s Innocent (KO), and Amy & Brian.

margin

COCO’s margins are currently a bit weak, although on an upward trend. In the recent quarter, the company achieved EBITDA-M of 15.1% on the back of revenue growth, subdued inflation pressures and operating cost benefits.

We suspect that as input costs fall further and increased scale is achieved, COCO will be able to maintain the minimum 15% level.

Q2 result

Q2 (Vita Cocoa)

Presented above are COCO’s latest quarterly results.

The company continues to report impressive revenue growth with +21% in the US and +24% internationally. As discussed earlier, much of this is driven by product innovation, which should continue to grow with increased investment in the coming years.

However, supporting this is the inherent strength of coconut water. Market share is growing well, trends are largely unaffected by economic conditions.

Market Share and Revenue Growth (Vita Coco)

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street’s consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are predicting a slowdown in growth, which is probably a conservative view given the growth contribution of innovation. We doubt the business will reach a rate higher than this, although it would imply that management views M&A as part of its broader innovation strategy. Additionally, margins are expected to improve in line with our expectations and in the second quarter.

industry analysis

Beverages (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of COCO’s growth and profitability to its industry average, as defined by Seeking Alpha (11 companies).

The growth of the company is naturally its strong point, which is ahead of the industry in many parameters. The opposite is margin, which is and will realistically continue to be lacking compared to the industry.

With competitors such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi (PEP), it is unlikely that COCO will be able to achieve enough scale to surpass its peers. That said, EBITDA-M of 15% is still highly attractive.

Evaluation

COCO is currently trading at 33x LTM EBITDA and 22x NTM EBITDA. Given the short trading history of the business, its historical averages are not very useful.

Grade Factor (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha is highly bullish on the stock, rating its valuation a “C” and giving the stock a “Strong Buy” rating overall. This is due to its LTM PEG of 0.4, which means investors are not valuing the impressive growth of the business. When margins and FCF improve, there is potential for further share price appreciation in the coming 12 months. Underpinning our view is its FCF yield of 5%, which is an attractive level that will grow disproportionately well compared to peers.

We believe the downside is somewhat protected by the fact that one of the major beverage companies would be highly interested in acquiring the business should a major decline occur.

final thoughts

COCO’s growth over the past few years has been extremely impressive, especially because it was not taken over by a larger peer but instead chose to go it alone. The management has created a truly global brand, built on the notion of quality and wholesomeness.

We believe growth should continue in the coming years, primarily due to the strength shown by the broader coconut segment. Organic growth is strong while there is ample room for new products to maintain its trajectory.

At an FCF yield of 5% and PEG <0.8, we consider COCO a Buy.

Source: seekingalpha.com