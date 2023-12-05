Visual Electric launches AI art generation to liberate chat interfaces

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

If you’ve tried at least some of the text-to-image AI art creation services launched over the past few years, like MidJourney or the various versions of OpenAI’s DALL-E, you’ve probably noticed some similarities. Chief among them: All closely resemble a chat interface. There is usually a place for the user to enter their text prompts and then the application responds with an image embedded in a message.

Screenshot of the author inducing DALL-3 using ChatGPT. Credit: VentureBeat Screenshot of the author who inspired MidJourney via the Discord interface. Credit: VentureBeat

While this interface works well for many users and application developers, some believe it is limited and ultimately not what established artists and designers want when using AI at work. But now San Francisco-based Visual Electric is here to offer a different approach, a new startup—which has quietly emerged today after a seed round from Sequoia, BoxGroup, and an undisclosed amount of designer funds last year—believes ​​that it is better optimized. For visual creativity compared to texting back and forth with an AI model.

“If you’re a graphic designer or concept artist you need to do a lot of workflow-specific optimizations,” said Colin Dunn, founder and CEO of Visual Electric, in an exclusive video call interview with VentureBeat. “There’s a long range of things that will make their lives easier and create a better product.”

Dunn previously led product design and brand at mobile website building company Universe, and before that, served as head of design at Playspace, a Google acquisition.

Visual Electric AI is trying to become a “much better product” for art, visual design, and creativity for enterprise users, such as independent designers, in-house designers of major brands, and even “pro-sumers.” .

The company is intentionally not launching its own built-in AI image generator with machine learning (ML) models. Instead, it is built on top of the open source Stable Diffusion XL model (which is currently being sued in a copyright lawsuit by artists against the separate company that developed it, Stability AI, as well as MidJourney and other AI art generators ).

That’s because Dunn and his two co-founders – Visual Electric chief product officer Adam Menges, who previously co-founded Microsoft acquisition Lobe; And Chief Technology Officer Zach Stiegelbout, also formerly of Lobe, believes that image generation AI models are in the process of becoming commoditized, and it is the front-end user interface that will set companies apart and differentiate successes from failures. Will separate from.

“We just want to create the best product experience possible,” Dunn said. “We are truly model agnostic and will be happy to change to whatever model is going to give users the best results. “Our product can easily accommodate multiple models or the next model that comes out.”

How Visual Electric differs from MidJourney, DALL-E 3, and other AI art apps

Visual Electric’s biggest departure from the image generators that came before it? It allows users to generate and drag their own imagery around an infinite virtual “canvas”, allowing them to compare images side-by-side, rather than the top-down “linear” form factor of other chat-based AI. Is available. Art generator apps, the latter of which force users to scroll back to view their previous generations. Users can continue to create new sets of 4 images at a time and move them wherever they want around this canvas.

Screenshot showing Visual Electric’s “infinite canvas”. Credit: Visual Electric/VentureBeat

“Creativity is a nonlinear process,” Dunn said. “You want to explore; You want to go down different paths and then go back to the idea you were looking at before and take it in a new direction. Chat takes you into this very linear flow where it’s kind of like you have a starting point and an ending point. “And that’s not really how creativity works.”

Of course, there remains room to enter a text prompt, with this box moved to the top of the screen rather than the bottom like many chat interfaces.

To help overcome the initial hurdle that some users face – not knowing exactly what to type to prompt the AI ​​to create the image that exists in their mind’s eye – Visual Electric Automatic Provides a drop down field of complete suggestions, similar to what a user would find when typing a search on Google. All of these recommendations are based on what Visual Electric has seen from early users and what yields the highest quality images. But a user is also free to deviate from these completely and type a custom prompt.

Screenshot showing Visual Electric’s quick autocomplete suggestions. Credit: VentureBeat/Visual Electric

In addition, Visual Electric’s web-based AI Art Generator offers a range of helpful additional tools for modifying the gesture and style of the resulting images, including pre-set styles that can be used in pre-AI digital and printed art worlds. Imitates common people. “Marker,” “Classic Animation,” “3D Render,” “Airbrush,” “Risograph,” “Stained Glass,” and many others – with new styles being added constantly.

Instead of requiring the user to specify their image aspect ratio—16×9 or 5×4 are two common examples—within the prompt text, they can select it as an option from a dropdown or button on the convenient right-rail sidebar. It is a more direct competition with Adobe’s Firefly 2 AI art interface, which offers similar functionality.

This sidebar also lets the user specify key colors and elements they want to exclude from their resulting AI-generated image, which is also input via text.

Additionally, the user can click a button to “remix” or repurpose their images based on their initial input, or “touch up” selected parts of the image and the AI ​​will simply Can reproduce the areas they highlight with a digital brush whose size the user can vary while preserving the rest of the image and combining it in the same style. So, for example, if you don’t like your AI-generated subject’s hair, you can “touch up” and tell the built-in Stabilized Diffusion XL model to redo just that part of the image.

Screenshot showing the “Touch Up” feature and digital brushes on Visual Electric. Credit: VentureBeat/Visual Electric

It also has a built-in upscaler to increase the resolution and details of images.

“These are tools that represent what we see as AI-native workflows and they’re in the order you use them,” Dunn said.

Pricing, community and early success stories

While Visual Electric is launching publicly today, the company has been quietly conducting alpha testing with a few dozen designers, whom Dunn says have already provided valuable feedback to improve the product, with How Visual Electric has been used has also shown promising results. Real-world enterprise workplace situations.

Dunn mentioned one client in particular – name withheld for privacy – who had a small team of designers working to create menus and other visual collateral for more than 600 universities.

In the past, this team would have spent a lot of time sorting through stock imagery and finding images that matched each other as well as were appropriate representations of the items on the school’s dining hall menu, and to create Stock imagery may have to be edited manually. More accurate.

Now, with Visual Electric, they are able to generate brand new images from scratch that meet menu requirements, and edit parts of them without having to go into Adobe Photoshop or other rival tools.

Dunn claimed, “They are now able to take what was a non-creative task and turn it into something that is much more creative, much more gratifying, and they can do it in one-tenth the time.”

Another key differentiator offered by Visual Electric is an “Inspiration” feed that includes AI generated images created by other users on the platform. This feed, a grid of different sized images that evokes Pinterest, allows the user to hover over the images and view their prompts. They can also grab and “remix” any images on the public feed, and import them onto their private canvas.

Screenshot of Visual Electric’s “Inspiration” feed. Credit: VentureBeat/Visual Electric

“That was an early decision we made, which is, we think there’s an opportunity to bring networks into tools with generative AI,” Dunn explained. “Right now, you have inspiration sites like Pinterest and designer-specific sites like Dribbble, and then you have tools like Photoshop, Creative Suite, and Figma. It always seems strange to me that these things are not integrated in some way, because they are so related to each other.

Visual Electric users may choose whether or not to engage with and contribute to this feed at their discretion. For enterprises concerned about the privacy of their imagery and works-in-progress, Dunn assured VentureBeat that the company takes privacy and security seriously, though only the “Pro” plan offers the ability to privately store images—the rest Everything is public by default.

Launching publicly today in the US, Visual Electric is priced as follows: a free plan offering 40 generations per day at slow speeds and a license limited to personal use (so selling said images or using them as marketing material) Do not need to use in); A Standard plan at $20 per month or $16/month prepaid annually, which allows community sharing, unlimited generations at 2x faster speeds, and a royalty-free commercial use license; As well as a Pro plan for $60 per month or $48/month paid annually in advance, which offers everything that the latter two plans offer, but also higher resolution images and seriously personalized generations.

