October 31, 2023
October 30—Statewide arrivals and spending numbers declined year-over-year for the second consecutive month in September due to the slow return of visitors to the state from Maui and North America following wildfires in August.

Some 651,286 tourists visited the Hawaiian Islands in September, down 7.4% from September 2022 and 88.5% of the pre-pandemic arrivals recovery from September 2019, according to preliminary data released today by the Department of Trade, Economic Development and Tourism. DBEDT).

Nominal visitor spending, which is not adjusted to show relative value over time, fell 9.6% in September to $1.37 billion. However, nominal spending in September was still 10.2% higher than September 2o19 when it stood at $1.25 billion.

September results varied across islands and tourist source markets year-on-year. Visitors from the US West, Hawaii’s top visitor source market, reported year-over-year declines in arrivals and nominal spending, as did visitors from Canada.

Japan made a substantial comeback to regain its position as Hawaii’s third-largest source market. Arrivals from Japan in September increased 87.9% year-on-year to 51,350 visitors; However, this was still down 64.3% from September 2019 before the pandemic when 143,928 visitors came to Hawaii from Japan.

Visitors to Japan spent $79.6 million on a nominal basis in September 2023. This was up 66.5% from September 2022, but down 59.5% from September 2019 when nominal spending reached $196.5 million.

Arrivals from all other markets in the category, which included visitors from Oceania, other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines and the Pacific Islands, increased 19.5% from September 2022. However, they were still down 19.2% from 2019.

The number of visitors to Oahu increased 12.5% ​​to 433,209 in September, while nominal spending fell -3.2% to $676.6 million.

Tourist arrivals to Maui in September declined 57.1% to 94,221, while nominal spending fell 52.6% to $203.2 million.

The number of visitors to Kauai in September increased 10.3% to 115,305 and nominal spending increased 28.9% to $224.2 million.

Arrivals on the Hawaiian Islands rose 8.6% to 129,444. Nominal spending on the Hawaiian Islands increased 28.7% to $254.8 million.

