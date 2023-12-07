As the founder of businesses on multiple continents and in multiple industries, Luciano De Vries has found success in nearly every endeavor he pursues. There is a simple philosophy behind every company he starts that informs his plans, keeps him healthy and ensures that he continues to learn. His rules for success do not depend on any complex algorithm or all-embracing personal philosophy.

For De Vries, the secret to building a competitive enterprise is simply to stay curious, do good work and remember the end goal. He’s also kind enough to share his top four rules for starting and leading a great business.

Rule 1: Sharpen your brain

De Vries learned this during his college days. While attending university, he took a summer job promoting events. His boss, a serial entrepreneur, recognized the young student’s potential and took him under his wing. As a condition of employment, De Vries was required to read two business books each month and write summaries of them.

This was a habit that changed his life.

in books like 48 laws of power And Seven Habits of Highly Effective PeopleDe Vries explored step-by-step strategies to effect change.

This on-the-job business education felt different than what he was studying in college. He was learning law in school. Under the guidance of his mentor, De Vries challenged his understanding of business operations, revealing new ways of thinking about money, investing, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

The only problem was that once he started he couldn’t stop. This habit remained with him even after leaving the job. As a result, he has become a book publicist. To this day, he encourages the officers working with him to make reading a habit.

“I still recommend a lot of books to people, because with my team, I feel like if you know something, you can do better by sharing it. You don’t have to keep it to yourself because it’s better if others can learn too,” says De Vries. “So, I’ve written a lot of summaries as well, and I share them with my people.”

Rule 2: Look beyond the books

Although reading is fundamental to success, it is not sufficient in itself. Starting a new business in an unfamiliar industry or expanding your company into a new area requires the ability to learn from more sources than just books, De Vries notes.

Even in the age of artificial intelligence, preparing books takes time, and entrepreneurs need to work fast. Rather than relying solely on well-informed research, Luciano De Vries advocates that entrepreneurs get comfortable making decisions based on incomplete information – and keep track of the results.

He advises finding out when your best ideas come to mind. It may not happen as timely as you expect.

“Most of my ideas come from troubles that arise while doing business or in my personal life,” says de Vries. “I have often found that ingenuity comes when we are most challenged.”

Although their particular brand of motivation may not work for everyone, every worker needs to understand what circumstances bring out their most creative work, and how their team can help them achieve results. .

“I generally try to rely on my community and the amazing people I work with for help with brainstorming and problem-solving. I like to do a lot of research whenever any kind of bottleneck or limitation arises,” explains De Vries. “In my business, we are very quick decision makers, and we have many very keen researchers.”

Rule 3: Create a routine

Leading many businesses is more than a full-time job. But Luciano De Vries manages a busy schedule by limiting his work to the most essential things.

“Every morning, before I check my schedule, I figure out two or three big tasks I want to accomplish that day and I write them down,” he shares. “Then I get some easy five-minute tasks. Then I work out. After my workout, I eat my breakfast, and then walk my dogs around my neighborhood. Once I get home, I start working all day in my home office.”

Routine keeps him focused and productive. Exercise stimulates his mind, while repeating behavior patterns allows him to focus on what’s new. Instead of making hundreds of decisions about where to park, when to leave, or where to get coffee, he relies on the familiarity of his method to reduce decision fatigue.

Rule 4: Develop the life you want

De Vries emphasizes to never forget that the purpose of business is to create the life you want.

Luciano De Vries believes that success does not necessarily come from knowing more than others or seeing more clearly. It comes from the verb.

Being able to implement new ideas and generate innovative insights from information is a vital part of achieving success – especially when starting a new company or expanding your business into a new area.

“If you want to learn, you have to take steps to learn – and it’s not just through reading. A lot of people complain about the situation they’re in, but if you don’t act on it, you’re not going to get better,” he says. “And I think for me reading books is a good way to learn new things, write them down and try to apply them in business or life. I’ve learned a lot about psychology through books, and if you want to live the life you want, you have to create it yourself. This is the most important thing.”

Source: signalscv.com