Visa Stock: Still Cheap After Recent Market Rally (NYSE:V)

Justin Sullivan

An everything rally.

A classic melt-up.

Santa Claus is coming to town…

Say whatever you want, but due to this rise in the stock market it is becoming difficult to buy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index crossed the 37,000 mark for the first time and reached a new all-time high. The S&P 500 hasn’t hit record highs yet, but it’s still up about 12.5% ​​since late October.

That’s a big move in a short period of time…and this rally has pushed almost every company on my watch list above my fair value estimate.

Thankfully, one of my favorite dividend growth stocks is still trading with an attractive valuation. This company is known for continuously winning the market. It’s up more than 380% over the past decade (crushing the S&P 500’s 159.6% gain). And going forward, I expect this outperformance to continue due to the stock’s tremendous growth potential.

I’m talking about Visa (NYSE:V), which is still trading at a discount in the $260 area.

Visa: This last toll booth

I recently highlighted Visa as one of my favorite permanent compounder options.

I provided a bullish analysis of this company, along with its peer MasterCard, writing:

“Being in the financial services sector, I am very bullish on both Visa and MasterCard (MA) in the long term. As we move towards a cashless society, the volume of digital payments is increasing. There has been discussion about things like crypto legacy disrupting payment systems like the networks V and MA have built over the years, but I’m not seeing that happen yet (and I trust their management teams to. They will take the necessary steps to grow and adapt as crypto matures). The growing volume is great for both of these companies as their business models are similar to those of toll booths. They are not related to consumer credit (in my view this is a big deal; unlike peers like Capital One or American Express, defaults and defaults are not a concern for V/MA shareholders). Whenever a person makes a transaction with a Visa or MasterCard card, the company charges a fee called a credit card assessment fee. For Visa it is 0.14%. For MasterCard it is either 0.13% or 0.14% (on larger transactions). This may not seem like a lot, but Visa, for example, has processed more than 276 billion transactions over the past year, pushing its total TTM payment volume above $15 trillion. These companies partner with financial institutions that provide cards to consumers (such as banks or retailers). Those partners collect larger fees (usually between 1 and 3%). And the consumer gets best-in-class fraud protection and access to a payments network accepted by millions of merchant locations in over 200 countries around the world. This arrangement is a win-win for all parties involved. The ease, simplicity and predictability of the toll booth model also results in handsome returns for shareholders.

But unlike Mastercard’s current price, I believe Visa shares are attractively priced.

When it comes to toll booths, it doesn’t get any better than Visa. Last year the total transactions of this company were Rs 276 billion. Management notes that this means Visa credentials were used more than 757 million times per day in fiscal year 2023.

Its transaction growth during 2023 was 10%. And the total volume of these payments increased by 9%. The total commercial volume last year was $1.57 trillion. And all those little fees collected by Visa on these payments added up.

As you can see below, the company posted double-digit growth in every key top- and bottom-line measure:

Visa Q4 Earnings Report

And this level of growth has remained consistent since Visa’s IPO in 2008. Since going public, Visa has generated positive annual EPS growth during 14 of its 15 fiscal years. What’s even more impressive is that Visa has achieved double-digit annual EPS growth in 13 of its 15 years as a public company.

And it doesn’t look like this growth is going to stop in the near future. During its Q4 report, Visa noted that its merchant locations grew by 17% through 2023 (primarily driven by success in entering fast-growing Latin American and Asian markets). The company signed more than 500 commercial partnerships in the year, up 25% year-on-year. I’ve heard of Visa being disrupted by crypto; However, all signs point to the rapid expansion of this company’s global ecosystem.

Right now, the consensus analyst estimate for Visa’s EPS growth in 2024 is 13%. The figure for 2025 is 14%. So, it appears that Wall Street agrees with my bullish growth outlook.

All this fundamental growth has led to great dividend growth for Visa shareholders. Sure, the stock only yields 0.79%. But, this is not for lack of generosity.

Visa shares have gained more than 1,550% since the IPO. When your stock price rises so quickly, it’s difficult to maintain a high yield (remember, dividend yields maintain an inverse relationship to stock prices).

But, management has made a bold effort to maintain the dividend growth momentum. Visa’s 5-year dividend growth rate is 16.27%. At the end of its first fiscal year, Visa’s dividend was $0.10/share.

Today the company’s annual dividend is $2.08. This is a post-IPO CAGR of 22.4%.

Visa’s most recent dividend increased 15.6%. And given the company’s earnings growth rate expectations and payout ratio (just 23.7%), I think annual dividend growth in the ~15% range is sustainable over the next 3-5 years (at least). At that rate, the size of Visa’s dividend will double every 4.8 years.

If I’m correct and Visa is able to maintain its current pace of dividend growth, that means Visa’s annual dividend in 10 years should be in the $8-$9.00 area. As a long-term shareholder, this is the future I look forward to.

Simply put, as far as compounded sales, earnings, cash flow, and dividends… it doesn’t get much better (or better yet, more reliable) than Visa.

Visa: Still attractive at all-time high

Due to Visa’s unique growth prospects and high margin, predictable nature of its toll booth-like business structure, Visa has always traded with a high premium (relative to the market) associated with the shares.

This premium is absolutely right and I am willing to pay it over the years.

The situation is the same even today.

Since its IPO, Visa has had an average P/E ratio of 27x. And over the last 5- and 10-year periods, Visa’s average is even higher, at 32.0x and 29.2x, respectively.

I think a long-term 27x multiple is reasonable.

This is a ~2.0 Forward PEG, which is a reasonable multiple for Visa’s quality/reliability growth.

Additionally, due to the predictable nature of Visa’s growth (and its long-term growth prospects), I apply that multiple to forward earnings once I reach my fair value target.

So, as you can see on the chart below, I estimate Visa to be worth around $270/share.

fast graph

I say $270 instead of the exact $267 which is 27 times higher than the current analysts’ consensus for 2024 because I expect Visa to beat those estimates. After all, Visa has beaten Wall Street’s expectations in 19 of the last 20 quarters.

I think EPS next year will be at least $10.00/share. And due to the extremely high quality nature of the Visa company, I’m happy to pay a fair price.

For blue chips like Visa, I follow the classic Warren Buffett mantra: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than it is to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price.”

In other words, I don’t need to see any margin of safety to comfortably purchase a Visa. When a company is growing its earnings at a double-digit rate, it doesn’t take much for fair value estimates to rise.

All of my fair value calculations are based on future earnings and cash flows, and so, I suspect it won’t be long before I make further edits to that $270 figure (this time next year, that estimate will probably be in the $300 area). .

As another classic saying goes (this time, an old Chinese proverb): “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

I believe this is also the case for buying high quality dividend growth stocks that generate regular fundamental growth. And if you don’t believe me, ask someone who bought Visa at its IPO 15 years ago how they feel about the stock. With yields at costs ranging from around 15% to over 1,500%, I’m sure they are loving the money tree they planted.

If Visa continues to maintain that 27x level and grow its EPS as Wall Street expects, then by buying shares today, I would be setting myself up to generate an annualized return rate of approximately 12% over the next 3 years.

fast graph

This is a CAGR that I am very happy with and hence, Visa remains the top target on my watch list.

conclusion

I have some cash that I want to put to work in the markets before the month ends. It is not putting any burden on my pocket due to the recent broad rally of the market.

I know that historically speaking, Santa Claus rallies tend to push the market higher during the last week of the year, so waiting to invest those funds could hurt me.

Right now they’re earning 5% in the Fidelity Money Market Fund, so no rush.

And if I see a slight market correction, Visa will be a top target.

I want to see if any other attractive opportunities arise (Visa is already in the top 10 for me, so I wouldn’t mind adding funds to other high conviction bets with lower weights). But, if I am able to buy Visa shares at a discount to a fair price, I will be happy with my purchase.

This would be a great way to end 2023 and I’m grateful that this blue chip still looks cheap even after the recent market rally.

