Visa Payments Learning Program to Diversify and Upskill Payments Talent

The new program supports the White House National Cybersecurity Strategy to develop and train a diverse workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to close the critical talent gap.

San Francisco, November 02, 2023–(Business Wire)–Visa (NYSE:V), a leading global payments technology company, today announced the launch of the Visa Payments Learning Program, which empowers employees, students, customers and military talent through training courses and certifications. Is designed to support. A sustainable and diverse talent pipeline. The program’s initial focus is around paid cybersecurity, created in response to the White House National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan, which calls for businesses to increase avenues for individuals to engage in cybersecurity Because the demand for skilled cyber professionals is continuously increasing.

In March 2023 alone, 41.9 million data records worldwide were affected by cyber attacks – a 951% increase since March 2021. This has created demand for cybersecurity talent across all industries, but demand has outstripped supply, with a 350% increase in global cybersecurity job vacancies. With 3.5 million unfilled roles in 20232. Overcoming this shortcoming is important for any organization, but in the payments industry it is especially important to protect sensitive data, prevent potential loss, comply with regulations, and maintain customer trust.

“As a leader in consumer payments and an innovator in driving emerging payments solutions, Visa Payments is well-positioned to become a leader in workforce development in critical areas like cybersecurity,” said Jeremy Broome, global head of talent at Visa. “The Visa Paid Learning Program will not only allow the diversification of our workforce through seeking untapped talent but will also actively foster a more equitable cybersecurity talent pipeline and industry.”

Currently available in the US with plans to expand globally, the Visa Payments Learning Program consists of several cross-functional programs to include Visa University, Visa’s Apprenticeship Program and Visa’s Military Talent Program, designed to enhance skills and Allow for a variety of ways to create new entryways. To untapped communities through:

Visa’s Traineeship Programme: Through this program, an initial group received 16 weeks of expert training, followed by a one-year apprenticeship, and will attend Visa’s paid cybersecurity introductory course. This apprenticeship provides on-the-job training to diverse talent to develop the technical and professional skills needed to succeed as cyber professionals.

Visa’s Military Talent Program: A program that actively recruits and hires military veterans, reservists, and military spouses to provide training and reskilling. By building a pipeline of military-affiliated talent, Visa has the opportunity to provide training in areas like payments cybersecurity that builds on the rich diversity of their existing skills and experience.

“We designed the Visa Payments learning program with an initial focus on cybersecurity in response to the White House’s call to support unique career pathways in cybersecurity,” said Subra Kumaraswamy, Visa’s chief information security officer. “Our goal is to expand the program globally, providing industry-recognized training and certification to new diverse groups and global communities.”

For more information about the Visa Payments Learning Program and Payments Cybersecurity courses, visit the Visa Payments Cybersecurity Certification website.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as the foundational foundation for the future of the movement of money. Learn more at visa.com.

