Virtus Labs raised $2.3 million in seed round funding, bringing its valuation to $50 million.

The funding is aimed at developing Verastus LASR, a stateless rollup.

In an announcement this Wednesday, Verastus Labs, a peer-to-peer web services protocol that aims to accelerate the transition of Web2 developers to Web3, confirmed the successful raising of $2.3 million in a seed funding round, bringing the total valuation to $50. It’s a million. The investment round was led by leading investors in the Web3 industry, including NGC Ventures and Republic Crypto.

Launched in 2020 as VRRB Labs, Versus has transformed from a Layer 1 solution to an Ethereum scaling solution that offers users a seamless frontier into decentralized verifiable compute innovation. However, the latest funding round aims to expand development on Verastus LASR, the world’s first stateless rollup, enabling developers to create smart contracts in their preferred language with their preferred tools.

The pre-seed round raised $1.4 million from Jump Crypto, BigBrain Holdings, Taurian Group, and Hyperithm, putting the company on track to successfully scaling solutions. With Verastus Labs raising a total of $3.7 million last year, the team plans to bring the product to the masses.

Similar to traditional rollups, which do not maintain the entire state of transaction data, increasing scalability, Vertus has introduced its LASR (pronounced “ledger”) platform that transmits only the “completely necessary data” to the base layer of the network. Allows to do. The platform is entirely an execution layer, allowing it to be at any layer on the network, without the high costs and inefficiencies associated with Ethereum.

As Smith explains, LASR will settle transactions on the Ethereum base layer, but it can also work with any layer or multiple blockchains.

“LASR can be Layer 2 on top of Layer 1, or it can be Layer 3 on top of Layer 2, and it can be an off-chain execution environment for Layer 1,” explains Smith. ,[It also reduces] The costs and inefficiencies of Ethereum eliminate the friction and centralization associated with optimistic rollups, while providing a 100x better developer experience.

LASR can be used to create complex and data-intensive smart contracts, enable cross-chain native asset transfers, cross-chain contract integration, and much more.

A flurry of partnerships for Virtus Labs

In addition to the capital investment, Virtus Labs also announced its partnership with data availability Web3 firm Eigenlayers, which provides ETH staking, verification processes across multiple networks, and an ecosystem for developers. Additionally, the company has also entered into a strategic partnership with liquid staking platform Stader Labs and Web3 venture Anagram.

Anagram co-founder Joseph Egan praised Andrew Smith for his relentless focus on building solutions for developers and claimed he is “the coolest mind in the crypto space.” He said the new Versus LASR solution will solve a real problem in the crypto sector, taking crypto “out of the scope of the tech community and into the center of innovation”.

Praising the funding and stateless rollups, Eigenlayer founder Shriram explained the importance of stateless verification as a “key feature needed to enable infinite scaling of optimistic rollups” while preserving verification by regular nodes. This allows the rollup to sample and verify parts of the state update rather than the entire transaction data, maintaining the security of the network.

“Stateless validators are an important milestone in the future of the Ethereum scaling roadmap and we are excited to partner with Versatus to bring this key unlocking to the modular Ethereum landscape,” said Sriram.

