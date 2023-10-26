Virtual Reality, Real Business: The Impact of the Metaverse on Companies

Virtual Reality, Real Business: The Metaverse’s Impact on Companies adobe stock

The metaverse has undoubtedly been one of the hottest concepts of the year. In early 2022, the focus was on Facebook’s surprise rebranding to the Meta platform. Now, as we head toward 2023, the conversation has focused on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s concerns that it won’t be able to take off because it’s too complex and other commentators suggest it’s too late to gain mainstream traction. it’s so weird.

However, the fact remains that this topic is still strongly trending, with major players across all business sectors investing heavily in platforms and building a presence in the newly emerging immersive digital space. Regardless of which technology titan you agree with – Zuckerberg or Cook – the fact is that it’s unlikely this hype is going to end any time soon!

In my opinion, this means that if you’re in business, it’s time to start seriously considering how this emerging technology could impact you. One of the most frequently used (and, in my opinion, most accurate) terms to describe the metaverse is “the next evolution of the Internet.” If this is the case, it’s certainly not something any business wants to miss by acting slowly.

So what is the metaverse?

I have already written several articles trying to explain the basics and provide useful information. But the fact is that there is considerable disagreement over what the term actually means. For Mark Zuckerberg, it’s mostly about virtual reality (VR) – imagine a VR version of Facebook where you meet and chat with friends, share information, socialize and more in an immersive 3D space. Work collaboratively with them.

As I said above, however, the most commonly agreed definition is that it is actually an umbrella term for “whatever the Internet evolves into next”. The mainstream, world-changing Internet began in the early 90s with the development of the World Wide Web (web pages) and evolved first with the emergence of social media and then the mass adoption of smartphones and mobile Internet. It would certainly be foolish to think that it would end here and that there would be no further major changes that would completely change the online experience.

With the advent of social media marketing and advertising platforms and then mobile apps, each of these changes has brought immense new opportunities for business. So it’s fairly certain that the next evolution – the metaverse – will too.

What this will actually look like, no one is sure. But the smart money is betting that this will include immersive, experiential platforms where we adopt a persistent identity (like an avatar). These platforms will allow us to socialize, shop, work and play, and do everything else we currently do on separate, disconnected online platforms.

So, what impact is this likely to have on business? Let’s take a look at some of the key methods that are already being used and how they might evolve in the future:

Marketing

Like past and present iterations of the Internet, the first commercial use cases of the metaverse focused explicitly on marketing. In the past year, many global brands from Nike and Disney to HSBC and JP Morgan have launched metaverse initiatives or announced that the metaverse will play a role in their strategy going forward. This is no surprise given the fact that Citi has said it believes businesses in the metaverse will be worth $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

The metaverse offers an exciting opportunity to marketers primarily because it represents a new channel of communication with customers. And like social media, search engine marketing, and the World-Wide-Web (WWW), it’s a channel that has the potential to be more immersive and experiential than any that has come before it. In fact, the leap in interactivity and engagement between the 2D, disparate Internet and the immersive, persistent metaverse of social media can be compared to the last century’s shift from passive TV and radio advertising to analytics-driven, highly personalized marketing. Internet era.

Metaverse platforms could potentially allow businesses and brands to develop an even deeper 360-degree view of their customers and conduct more accurate and detailed segmentation analysis due to insights into online behavior. In turn, this will enable them to provide comprehensive marketing experiences as well as products and services that more accurately align with our wants and needs.

industrial metaverse

In the industrial metaverse, engineers, product designers, and technicians harness the power of collaborative virtual and digital environments to streamline the manufacturing process. A key concept is the digital twin – a digital simulation of a real-world product, structure, process or system that draws data from its “real” twin to create a computer model that can be safely manipulated and experimented with. virtual environment. Of course, the concept of digital simulation has existed in the industry for decades. However, adopting it into the metaverse paradigm creates new possibilities due to the collaborative nature of the metaverse environment.

Augmented reality (AR) technology means it is possible to bring these digital twin models into real-world environments. For example, builders can stand on a plot of land and look around at the building they want to build. Using the headset, an entire team of architects, structural engineers, and site managers can see the building around them and even “edit” it in real time, adding or removing elements. By removing it one can see how it affects the structure as well as the landscape around it. Information about development costs as well as manpower requirements can be visualized in real time. It may seem futuristic and far-fetched, but similar processes are already being used by BMW to accelerate the design and prototyping of new vehicles.

The industrial metaverse involves the intersection of many cutting-edge technology trends, including 5G networking, cloud and edge computing, and machine learning-powered technologies such as computer vision and the Internet of Things (IoT). Those industries that are able to pull these together to create comprehensive, sustainable digital environments that enable industrial collaboration at scale are likely to emerge as leaders in this field.

Enterprise Metaverse

It’s not just manufacturing and industrial businesses that are using metaverse technology. In today’s post-pandemic world, and as companies and employees look for ways to offer more flexible working arrangements to fit with changing lifestyles, immersive, collaborative digital tools allow any company to create new and Enables you to experiment with more productive work processes.

Virtual reality workplaces are one of the cornerstones of Meta’s Horizon approach, providing collaborative environments where teams can gather. Other tools that are already familiar to millions of enterprise workers around the world – such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom – have built metaverse functionality into their platforms over the past year. Mesh for Teams adds avatars to Microsoft’s familiar collaborative work environments, and Zoom has added a feature called Velo, which lets companies create consistent digital environments for holding meetings.

Another use case that is rapidly gaining popularity is team building, onboarding, and training. Accenture has developed a metaverse environment called Nth Floor, designed to allow its tea members to “meet, learn and collaborate in new ways”. All new employees are expected to come to the company to receive information about the specialties they need to know when joining the company. And at Nokia, a team has implemented weekly 30-minute “Lunch and Learn” VR learning sessions.

Is it all hype?

There’s certainly a school of thought that says the concept of the metaverse is over-hyped, and all it’s really just is existing technologies like VR, AR, and virtual worlds like Second Life repackaged as something new. However, I believe this misses the point because the Metaverse is about bringing together all of these and more – to enable something greater than the sum of its parts.

Although it’s often described as something that’s still a long way into the future, many of the building blocks of the metaverse are already here and, as we point out in this article, already around the world. are making a real impact on businesses.

In 10 years’ time, when the next phase of the Internet’s evolution is truly incorporated into our lives, what elements will still be seen as the core of the concept remains to be seen. For example, Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of a centralized, corporate-owned, VR-first metaverse could eventually become widespread.

However, one thing I am sure of is that the flat, screen-based internet is not the only basis for us paving the way for digital realities and the creation of the next generation of businesses. The Internet will pay off, as we have seen time and time again in the past.

