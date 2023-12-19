December 19, 2023
Virtual Currency Exchange OKEx Adds Game Metaverse Stock “Artifact” to New Listing


new game brand

Leading virtual currency exchange OKEx has announced the new listing of gaming stock “Artifact (ARTY)”.

Deposits will begin at 19:00 JPY on the 18th, and trading will begin at 21:00 on the 21st as ARTY/USDT. Also, withdrawals will be available from 7PM on the 22nd.

Artyfact is a Web3 metaverse third-person shooter game based on the BNB smart chain, and ARTY is its governance and utility token.

Regarding ARTY, the token sale (1ARTY=0.367USD) was completed on December 17 and the company successfully raised $2.4 million.

Additionally, the game is expected to be reviewed by gaming giant Epic Games in September and will be available for download from the site after release.

Connection: “Game Fi” market is expected to grow rapidly and reach 90 trillion yen in 2030 = report

OKEx NFT trading volume soars

Regarding OKEx, the trading volume of Bitcoin Ordinals has increased rapidly, exceeding the trading volumes of Blur, OpenSea and MagicEdden in 24 hours for all NFTs.

Source: Daparadar

The reason for the sudden increase in trading volume is that OKEx opened trading for ordinals. The total volume of NFTs on Bitcoin including ordinals increased to $300 million in the week of October 10-17, significantly exceeding the $93 million of Ethereum NFTs and $90 million of Solana NFTs.

Speaking to The Block about the surge in BRC-20 tokens and ordinals trading on OKEx, RJ Kay, a researcher at Ethereum scaling solution Taiko, said, “The main catalyst behind the rapid growth is due to OKEx’s strategic support for BRC. Has-20 tokens and Bitcoin ordinal. Also included is a collaboration with UniSat Wallet to develop a cross-validation process for the BRC-20 transaction index, as well as the development of the BRC-20 Explorer. “This includes,” They said.

Connection: International version of Binance starts offering perpetual futures of virtual currency “RATS” as BRC-20 boom continues

Source: ourbitcoinnews.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How much would I need to invest in LSE shares to earn a second income of £500 per month?

I’d abandon Vodafone’s 11% yield and buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2024

December 19, 2023
Donald Trump's mugshot NFT could be the biggest design crime of the year

Donald Trump’s mugshot NFT could be the biggest design crime of the year – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 19, 2023

You may have missed

How much would I need to invest in LSE shares to earn a second income of £500 per month?

I’d abandon Vodafone’s 11% yield and buy this FTSE 100 stock for passive income in 2024

December 19, 2023
Donald Trump's mugshot NFT could be the biggest design crime of the year

Donald Trump’s mugshot NFT could be the biggest design crime of the year – Business News – Business News – Business News

December 19, 2023
New ISEAL Innovation Fund projects look ambitious

New ISEAL Innovation Fund projects look ambitious

December 19, 2023
How entrepreneur-travellers can harness the power of modern payment solutions

How entrepreneur-travellers can harness the power of modern payment solutions

December 19, 2023
Eighth week of gains for the markets?

Eighth week of gains for the markets?

December 19, 2023
Elon Musk Responds to John Oliver's Takedown, Says 'Last Week Tonight' Host Stopped Being Funny When 'He Sold His Soul to Wokeness'

Elon Musk Responds to John Oliver’s Takedown, Says ‘Last Week Tonight’ Host Stopped Being Funny When ‘He Sold His Soul to Wokeness’

December 19, 2023