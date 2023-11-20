Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipients Ashley Krystalski and Katherine Novak

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity. For Global Markets, Markets is pleased to congratulate Ashley Kristolsky and Katherine Novak for being honored at Markets Media’s Women in Finance Awards. These prestigious awards honor women who have made significant contributions to the financial industry through their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.

Ashley Krystalski, based in New York, plays an integral role in Virtu’s Workflow Technology team with a focus on Virtu’s Triton Execution Management System (EMS). Extremely smart and customer-oriented, Ashley has been instrumental in helping Virtu’s Triton EMS become a top-ranked EMS for four consecutive years. Ashley goes above and beyond in her work to provide improvements and ease of integration for our customers.

Based in New York, Katherine Novak is an invaluable member of Virtu’s analytics team, despite her short tenure. Katherine leads by example, mentoring new employees with a positivity and practical approach that reflects immense personal growth since interning. Katherine brings a great work ethic to our customer service team by dedicating herself to analytics, clients, and team building.

“Ashley and Katherine are the epitome of ideal colleagues – exceptionally skilled, hard-working and humble – and we are fortunate to have them on our team,” said Steve Cavoli, global head of Virtu Execution Services.

We’re also proud to announce Virtu’s Luna Cui for the Rising Star Award, Carmella Lao for Excellence in Trading Equities, Cassandra Doller for Excellence in Marketing and Communications, and Alla Wodarski for Excellence in HR and Talent Management. Was nominated for excellence in. The work of these individuals is critical to Virtu’s success, and they are very deserving of this recognition.

About the Women in Finance America Awards

The Women in Finance (WIF) Awards Program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women across a range of categories in the business of finance. Nominees are submitted by readers of Markets Media and Traders Magazine, and the shortlist and winners are determined by the editorial staff of both platforms in conjunction with the WIF Advisory Board.

Virtu Financial, Inc. About this

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide liquidity to global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu offers a robust product suite including execution in workflow technology, liquidity sourcing, analytics and a broker-neutral, multi-dealer platform offering. Virtu’s product offering allows clients to trade across hundreds of venues in over 50 countries and across multiple asset classes including global equities, ETFs, forex, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies and myriad other commodities. Additionally, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform offers a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely on to invest, trade and manage risk in global markets. We do.

contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com