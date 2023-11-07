Virginia is holding another vote on whether to allow casinos in its capital.

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) — Voters in Virginia’s capital are deciding Tuesday whether developers can move forward with a proposed $562 million resort casino along Interstate 95.

A ballot measure on whether to allow a gambling and entertainment complex is before Richmond voters for the second time, with the city rejecting the proposal by a narrow margin two years ago.

The developers returned with a revised proposal and invested approximately $10 million in a pro-casino campaign aimed at garnering support for the project, which is supported by Mayor Levar Stoney and major area business groups.

The proposal also faced an underfunded but organized opposition effort. A number of anti-casino signs that have popped up in the city in recent weeks emphasize the fact that the city has said “no” once before.

The project – this time branded Richmond Grand Resort & Casino – would be located just off I-95 in South Richmond on the same former tobacco company site identified in the first proposal. It is a joint venture between Urban One, a media company, and Churchill Downs, the Louisville-based operator of the Kentucky Derby, which also runs gambling establishments across the country. If the referendum is passed, it could also involve local investors.

Plans require gambling options including slots, an on-site sportsbook, and table games; Hotel with 250 rooms; 55 acres (22 ha) outdoor park; food options; and a 3,000-seat concert venue.

Boosters estimate the casino will create 1,300 permanent jobs, and developers are promising big financial gains.

An agreement with the city calls for a one-time payment of $25.5 million if the referendum passes, and an additional $1 million after financing is closed. The developers are also pledging $16 million in charitable donations over 10 years and expect the project to result in $30 million in annual tax revenue.

The developers have said they are not seeking any publicly funded incentives or tax breaks, and city officials have said some of the revenue will be used to help promote affordable child care.

The project has received support from business and labor organizations, some of the city’s religious leaders, major civil rights groups, and the editorial board of Richmond’s independent weekly newspaper focused on the black community.

“On Election Day we will be out with a team of over 250 canvassers knocking on doors, making phone calls and advocating for the good jobs and community investment that Richmond Grand provides,” said Tierra Ward, campaign manager. The pro-casino political committee Richmond won the yes vote.

Opponents have raised a variety of concerns, including arguments that casinos will drain wealth from the working class and exacerbate problem gambling.

In the final days of the campaign, the developers were forced to apologize to a major project opponent, longtime Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman, after a widely condemned anti-Semitic comment about Goldman was made by a radio host on the Urban One station. .

“People are realizing he has no respect for the people of Richmond. They’re just coming here, ruining us in hopes of making money, and then they’re leaving,” Goldman said Monday about prospective developers.

In 2020, Virginia politicians opened the door to casinos by approving legislation allowing the construction of five casinos across the state, if the projects first receive voter approval. Proponents argued that the casino would provide a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas.

Three have opened so far – in Bristol, Portsmouth and Danville, all relatively close to the state line with North Carolina. A quarter is slowly progressing in Norfolk.

