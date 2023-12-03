'Virgin River' Star Alexandra Breckenridge on Scenes from "Very Draining" Season 5, Mel's Miscarriage and Childbirth Difficulty

[This story contains major spoilers from season five, parts one and two, of Virgin River.]

After Netflix’s dramatic and intense season five virgin riverAlexandra Breckenridge was more than excited to take on the light-hearted holiday episode that concludes the two-part season.

This 12-episode season – which released its first 10 episodes on September 7 – saw new relationships forming for several characters, the shocking breakup of Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and Bree (Zibby Allen), a wildfire that destroyed the entire town, In danger, Bree faces a tough court hearing in her sexual assault case and Jack (Martin Henderson) discovers that his business is at the center of an illegal drug trade.

But Breckenridge’s character Mel faced her own battles, including the emotional pain of suffering a miscarriage, which she says was “really hard” and “very exhausting” to film.

Then, to add to the drama, Mel discovers in the finale of part one that her biological father lives in Virgin River of all places. Breckenridge remembered talking to showrunner Shawn Smith about the story and saying, “’It’s a little silly, isn’t it?’ …And I remember when they were coming up with the story and saying, ‘Is this too much?’ I said, ‘No, it’s virgin river,

Luckily, in the season’s final two episodes, which are now streaming, viewers get to see Mel and Jack set out on a fun scavenger hunt in search of their father, as the town prepares for another beloved seasonal event : Christmas Tree Decoration Competition.

After these highly anticipated holiday episodes, many unanswered questions still remain for the townspeople of Virgin River. But it’s something fans can look forward to in season six, including Breckenridge, who says she’s also excited to see what’s going to happen for Mel and Jack: “I think their There are good days ahead, and they will remain so as we move forward and move forward, creating a stronger duo.”

conversation with breckenridge hollywood reporter Below she talks about her favorite, powerful episodes from this season, using personal experiences to help prepare for the emotional scenes surrounding Mel’s miscarriage, and her hopes for Mel and Jack’s relationship. .

How excited were you to finally see Christmas in Virgin River?

It was exactly as I had anticipated. It was really cute, a great little town, just a Christmas present. Everything was decorated, and I was quietly in the corner buying Christmas ornaments on my phone (laughs, I think we were shooting at the end of October; I was very inspired by our Christmas. We’ve been talking for years about what it means to do this virgin river Christmas, However, the problem was always how slow the show moved, and so it wasn’t possible to do this unless we were moving forward at some point. But, here it was.

After everything that happened this season, do you have a favorite episode or scene that you filmed?,

You know, as hard as mid-season was for me, I loved those episodes. I love when Brie’s character takes a stand. I thought it was extremely powerful, and what she said on the stand was incredibly powerful. It felt like nothing we had done before on the show. So I was really proud that the writers decided to go there, and I cried when I read the script and I cried when I saw it. Fire – I think it was episodes five, six and seven. They were tough, but I thought it was some of our best work.

One of the big stories was Mel’s miscarriage. how did you prepare emotionally To capture those views?

It was really difficult. It was very tiring. You know, if you look at the first season I came to Virgin River, Mel was in very deep loss and trauma, and as an actress I was hoping to break through that. Because when I do that kind of work, it takes me there personally. So to be honest I wasn’t really looking forward to it, because it sends me into shock. As everyone does, I have my own trauma, and for me, this felt close to home and something I can relate to as a mother. And so I used my own experience in that area, and I won’t lie to you, there was one weekend where I was completely wasted on the couch after filming it all. Those episodes were really tough. I was just watching TV all day and I had to call Martin [Henderson], and I was messaging with him and he said, “Are you okay?” And I was like, “I don’t think so (crying sound, But he was very kind and controlled my emotional state.

This is difficult. As much as we want to say, “I can go into this character and come out the other side,” I think you always bring a piece of yourself in and you take a piece of them with you, and your The body, your cells remember that. And then you do that scene over and over again, and so you’re basically constantly experiencing trauma. I remember when I was younger, I used to see actresses playing roles where they would just cry the entire movie. I don’t know what it was, [but] There was some Naomi Watts movie I was watching, and she was just crying the whole time. I said, “Oh my God, how does she do that?” But ultimately I thought it was an incredibly important story to tell for women who suffer from infertility and aren’t able to conceive on their own, but hope to create a family that way.

It feels like immersing yourself in those emotions for days, even weeks, because the filming took a toll on you.

You shoot two episodes together, usually about 14 to 15 days. So it was about 14 to 15 days that I was living with this miscarriage, and fighting these fires and trying to save Ava and the baby and all that. It was just, it was wild.

Was Mel’s successful pregnancy being considered before this season?

Yes, before we started writing, Shawn and I had a conversation about telling an alternate story and taking the characters in this direction. I have friends who have struggled to get pregnant and they always tell me how they feel like women who don’t get a miracle baby are not represented enough. [on screen], So it felt like a very real, very important piece. A story that we can tell through Mel’s past and this character. It’s a relaxing show, although we touch on very real and important stories. And I think as we delve deeper into them, we try to stay as honest and down-to-earth as we can, even as a laid-back show.

when you in the beginning Got the script and read that your biological father was also living in Virgin River, what was going through your mind?

I mean, it’s a little weird when you first think about it because you’re like, “Really, Virgin River has her dad?” I mean, from all places, all towns and all cities and the whole world. It seemed odd and so we inserted a little line at the beginning of the Christmas episode of the Mail, saying, “I don’t know, maybe I saw the postcard somewhere.” We tried to add a little bit of it, because Shawn and I were talking about it and we were like, “This is a little silly, isn’t it?” …And I remember when they were coming up with the story and saying, “Is this too much?” I said, “No, this is a virgin river. It’s all good, why not? This is a Christmas episode. Looks really lovely.” Plus, it would be nice for Mel to have a family again. But the Christmas episodes are a lot lighter than the rest of the season and rightfully so, because it’s Christmas and we don’t want Debbie Downers during Christmas.

Jack and Mel have clearly been through a lot since the series began, not only together but individually as well. What do you hope for the future of their relationship?

I think they’ve reached a very beautiful place in their relationship, which is a very close friendship. They’re right where I wanted them to go in (laughs, They’re best friends and now at this point, they’ve been through a lot together, and they’ve really weathered so many storms that it seems like they’ll be able to continue to weather the storms because they have a lot of Have a strong foundation. So moving forward, starting a family with them and getting married, that’s a lot too. You say, “Oh, I want a baby,” and then you have a baby and you’re like, “Oh my God, it’s a lot of work.” Everyone told me, but then they didn’t really want to tell me and now I’m here and oh my God! So I think their best days are ahead and as we move forward and progress, they will become a stronger duo. I’m excited to see their new home. The cabin was lovely, but after actually shooting five seasons there, I felt like, “Okay, I’ve done enough. (laughing),

In season five, what’s your favorite thing about playing Mel?

His strength. I think Mel is a very strong character. She’s very empathetic and she’s also very strong in her beliefs, and she doesn’t give a damn (laughs, But I think his biggest superpower is being able to go into nurse mode in an emergency. And as we’ve seen in previous seasons, she completely puts aside anything personal to help other people.

And hopefully, we’ll get to see more from Mel as she gets back to work at the clinic.

She’s back in the clinic and we’re starting a birthing center and I’m thinking, “How many little babies am I going to deliver?” we are going to watch. Childbirth scenes are difficult to do. They are not easy. We bring these little twins in, they’re covered in dirt, some poor lady’s sitting here with her feet in stirrups, and you have to pretend to pick up the baby. Like it’s so weird (laughs, And whenever I see a delivery scene [in the script]I’m like, “Oh, no, another (laughs, But that’s who she is, she’s a babysitter.

So would you say that Mel and Cameron’s shooting [Mark Ghanimé] delivery scene with kaiya [Kandyse McClure] Was it easier than FaceTime?

No, actually, it was very difficult because we were not acting with anyone. We were not acting with anyone and the director we had, it was the first day we were working with him. And he was reading other lines off camera and he was yelling them at us, and he was telling the cameraman to pull this way and pull back this way, and it was all very chaotic. I was like, it’s so intense. It was more intense than pulling out a poor little baby covered in jelly.

I think it’s something that no one really thinks about. You’re watching it and you’re into it, and then you say, “Wait a minute, oh, that was somebody’s kid (laughs,

virgin riverThe fifth season and the holiday episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

