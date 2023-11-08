Virgin Galactic to halt flights next year and lay off 18% to focus on next-generation spacecraft

Virgin Galactic plans to cease spaceflight operations next year to focus resources on developing its next-generation Delta-class spacecraft.

The carrier aircraft VMS Eve releases the spacecraft VSS Unity before firing its rocket engine during the Unity 25 spaceflight on May 25, 2023.

Virgin Galactic plans to cease spaceflight operations next year to focus resources on developing its next-generation Delta-class spacecraft, the company announced Wednesday.

Although Virgin Galactic has been flying commercial missions at a monthly rate since June, the space tourism company will reduce the flight rate of its VSS Unity spacecraft to a quarter of the rate, to focus resources on the final assembly of the new spacecraft in mid-2024. “Delta ships before stopping,” the company said in its third-quarter results.

Virgin Galactic laid off about 185 employees, or about 18% of its workforce, on Tuesday “to reduce its costs and strategically reallocate its resources.” The reduction brings Virgin Galactic’s total headcount to 840 and is expected to generate approximately $25 million in annual cost savings.

The space tourism company reported a net loss of $104.6 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with expectations of a loss of 43 cents per share, according to analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

Virgin Galactic posted revenue of $1.7 million during the quarter — up from $767,000 a year earlier. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic completed its fifth commercial space flight.

Virgin Galactic’s stock rose 8% in after-hours trading, closing at $1.56 a share. The stock is down 55% year to date.

Virgin Galactic had cash and securities totaling $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

The company is spending heavily to expand its fleet beyond the current sole VSS Unity spacecraft. Virgin Galactic is developing its Delta class of spacecraft to fly at a better weekly rate. The company aims to open a new factory for Delta production in Phoenix by mid-2024.

“We anticipate having enough capital to bring our first two Delta ships into service and achieve positive cash flow in 2026,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Source: www.cnbc.com