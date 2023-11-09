Virgin Galactic stock rises as company announces job cuts, spacecraft shift

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock soared 27% on Thursday after the commercial space travel company announced it will cut 18% of its workforce and shift to new spaceflights expected to be more profitable.

Virgin Galactic completed six space flights in less than half a year with its initial Unity spacecraft, but is expected to halt those flights in the mid-2024 as it transitions to its new Delta vehicle. Virgin Galactic also said it would lay off about 185 employees.

“The big step we’re taking here is concentrating the resources being put into Unity flights and redirecting them to complement the Delta ships with the cash we have,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic. Is.” Analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Delta will be able to carry 50% more passengers than Unity twice a week. The spacecraft is expected to allow the company to achieve positive cash flow by 2026.

The company also said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of $3 million, compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.58 million.

The high interest rate environment is driving capital intensive space-related companies to find ways to reduce costs and survive the turbulent times ahead.

On Thursday, the founders of rocket launch services startup Astra Space (ASTR) made an offer to take the company private.

The startup went public via SPAC in 2021 and the stock reached $185 per share. As the company struggles to secure more funding for its operations, each share now sits above $1.

Eric Berger, senior space editor at Ars Technica, told Yahoo Finance Live earlier this year, “We’re in a dangerous time for space startups because with long, low interest rates, they’re basically free money. staying.”

In April, satellite launch startup Virgin Orbit filed for Chapter 11 after failing to secure funding.

“Many of these companies, including Virgin Orbit, were still a long way from being profitable or certainly positive cash flow,” Berger said.

Virgin Galactic’s CEO sounded optimistic Wednesday afternoon that some of its biggest expenses, such as engineering and factory infrastructure, are in the rear view mirror.

He added that “the requirement for cash in hand is lower than what you may have seen from us before.”

Thursday’s stock movement on Virgin Galactic can be attributed to a short squeeze. Short interest on the stock sits above 22% of the float, which is a relatively high level. Shares are down more than 40% year-to-date.

