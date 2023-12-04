Virgin Galactic shares drop sharply as Richard Branson says he is not investing any more money

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more,

cnn-

Shares of Virgin Galactic, the space tourism venture founded by Richard Branson, are falling after the British billionaire said he has no plans to invest more money in the company as he says it already has “enough money”. Is.

At market open at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, Virgin Galactic stock was down 16%, trading at less than $2 per share.

It’s been a historic year for Virgin Galactic, which transported its first customers to the edge of space after years of waiting. But the company is also in a state of flux, having laid off about 20% of its workforce and working to introduce a new line of suborbital spacecraft that will replace a vehicle it took a decade to develop. It has taken more time.

Branson was quoted in an article posted by the Financial Times on Sunday as saying that his investment company – Virgin Group – is not in the best financial shape due to the pandemic.

But, he told the Times, “Virgin Galactic got $1 billion or so.” “I believe it should have enough money to do its own thing.”

According to Virgin Galactic’s latest financial filing, posted in November, it had about $1.1 billion in cash and securities.

This is enough money to keep the company afloat until it can launch its new, larger line of rocket-powered planes – called Delta – that will fly wealthy thrill-seekers and other paying customers. Can take you to the edge of space. The new series of spacecraft is expected to launch in 2026, according to a Virgin Galactic news release.

But the company also said in its financial filing that it had laid off about 185 employees, or about 18% of its workforce, on Nov. 7.

Branson previously sold a large portion of his personal investment in Virgin Galactic, exiting the stock worth about $1 billion between 2020 and 2021. But Virgin Group, an investment group that mostly acts as manager of Branson’s personal investments, remains one of Virgin Galactic’s largest shareholders, the company confirmed.

In 2021 Branson himself boarded the company’s rocket-powered space plane, called VSS Unity, on one of the first crewed flights to space – Virgin Galactic is slated to begin regular commercial service in 2023.

So far this year, the company has launched six groups of passengers to the edge of space, including test pilots, paying customers, honorary guests and Virgin Galactic employees.

But in its November financial report, the company said it would slow down its pace and begin sending customers to space on VSS Unity quarterly instead of once per month.

The next VSS Unity mission – Galactic 06 – is scheduled for January 2024.

But according to Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier’s comments to investors in November, at the end of next year, the company plans to stop VSS Unity flights entirely as it works to prepare its new line of Delta spaceplanes. Still working.

Branson said in comments to the Financial Times that he is excited about Virgin Galactic, adding that the company has “really proven itself and the technology.”

Source: www.cnn.com