WASHINGTON – Virgin Galactic said it will lay off employees and cut expenses to conserve resources for its next generation suborbital spaceplane.

In a statement on November 7, Virgin Galactic announced a “strategic restructuring of the company’s resources and related workforce reduction”, to allow the company to focus on the development of the Delta class of vehicles, on which the company has focused its There are hopes for the future.

The company did not provide specifics, including the number of people being laid off, saying it was still in the process of notifying individual employees individually and that it would provide more information in a previously scheduled earnings call on Nov. 8. .

The company’s facilities will remain closed for the rest of this week. In an annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February, Virgin Galactic reported 1,166 employees by the end of 2022.

In a memo to employees, Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said the layoffs and other cuts in expenses were intended to preserve the company’s funding so it could focus on the development of Delta vehicles, aimed at more frequent Have to fly. It costs less than the existing SpaceShipTwo suborbital vehicle, VSS Unity.

He also cited “uncertainty” in the market due to higher interest rates and geopolitical events. This uncertainty, he said, “makes near-term access to capital much less favorable.”

“Delta ships are powerful economic engines,” he wrote. “To bring them into service, we need to expand our strong financial position and reduce our dependence on unpredictable capital markets. We will accomplish this, but it will require us to redirect our resources toward Delta ships while streamlining and reducing our work outside the Delta program.

The company reported $980 million in cash and equivalents on hand at the end of this year’s second quarter, when it reported a net loss of $134.4 million. The company has not disclosed its estimated costs for developing the Delta vehicles, but has said it expects those vehicles to enter service in 2026. The company expects only limited revenue from VSS Unity, which is capable of monthly flights to up to four customers at a time. Time.

Virgin Galactic has taken other steps to reduce costs in the past. The company said in May that it was postponing by about a year work on a new line of mothership aircraft that would carry the Delta-class spacecraft, concluding that the aircraft it currently uses for VSS Unity flights , which VMS uses for Eve, can also be used. Test flights of Delta class vehicles. The company also abandoned plans to bring another spacecraft, the VSS Imagine, into service before launching the Delta series of vehicles.

In the memo, Colglazier did not say how the layoffs would impact VSS Unity’s operations. Virgin Galactic completed its fifth commercial flight of the vehicle, Galactic 05, carrying two researchers and a private astronaut on November 2. This was the last scheduled flight of the vehicle this year as it and VMS Eve were going into an annual maintenance period. The company said after Galactic 05 that flights would resume in January.

