Virgin Galactic investigating pin dropped on latest suborbital flight

WASHINGTON – Virgin Galactic said on February 5 that it was investigating why a pin fell from the aircraft used by its VSS Unity suborbital spaceplane on its most recent flight last month, adding that the incident may have resulted in the aircraft It did not pose any safety threat to the occupants.

The company said in a statement that it notified the Federal Aviation Administration on January 31 about the incident, which occurred on January 26 during its Galactic 06 suborbital flight from Spaceport America in New Mexico. The company said it is working with the FAA to review the incident.

Virgin Galactic said the alignment pin fell from its VMS Eve mothership aircraft, the plane that lifts VSS Unity aloft. The pin is used to ensure that the Unity is aligned with the Eve during pre-flight preparations. After takeoff, the pin helps transfer drag loads from the unity to the pylon and center wing section of the aircraft.

The alignment pin came apart after Unity was separated from Eve, although the company did not say how long after the pin came apart. The pin, along with a separate shear pin fitting assembly, plays no role in flight activities after spacecraft release.

“Galactic 06 was a safe and successful flight that was conducted in accordance with Virgin Galactic’s rigorous flight procedures and protocols. At no time did the detached alignment pin cause any safety impact to the vehicles or crew, the company said in a statement.

The company did not elaborate on the issue, or explain why it publicly announced the incident five days after notifying the FAA. The statement issued after the market closed for the day had no impact on the company’s share price, which rose slightly in later trading.

Virgin Galactic said it would provide an update regarding plans for Galactic 07, VSS Unity’s next and likely last commercial flight, after the investigation is completed. The company previously said the flight would take place in the second quarter, carrying a researcher and a private astronaut.

The company said in November that it was winding down Unity flights to conserve cash it had on hand to complete development of its next-generation suborbital spaceplane, the Delta class. While Unity flew six flights in the same number of months last year, Virgin Galactic said it will shift to a quarterly rhythm and stop flights altogether by mid-2024. This included flying Galactic 06 in January, Galactic 07 in the second quarter, and possibly Galactic 08 in the middle of the year.

Source: spacenews.com