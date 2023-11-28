Virgin Atlantic flies world’s first 100% sustainable aviation fuel flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK

“If you build it, we’ll blow it up.”

Flight100 proves that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel and the only viable medium-term solution to decarbonizing long-haul aviation.

The first flight in the world at 100% SAF by a commercial airline across the Atlantic, flown on a Boeing 787, using Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

The milestone was made possible through a year-long ground-breaking collaboration by a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium including Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Imperial College London, the University of Sheffield, ICF and the Rocky Mountain Institute, in partnership with the UK Department for Transport.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Virgin Atlantic’s historic flight on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) today takes off from London Heathrow to New York JFK, representing the culmination of a year of radical collaboration. The potential of SAF as a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel, compatible with today’s engines, airframes and fuel infrastructure.

SAF has a key role in the decarbonisation of long-haul aviation and the path to Net Zero 2050. The fuel, made from waste products, delivers up to 70% CO2 lifecycle emissions savings while performing like conventional jet fuel. replaces.

While other technologies like electricity and hydrogen are decades away, SAF can be used now. Today, SAF represents less than 0.1% of global jet fuel volume and fuel standards allow only a 50% SAF blend in commercial jet engines. Flight100 will prove that the challenge of increasing production is one of policy and investment, and that industry and government must move quickly to create a thriving UK SAF industry.

As well as proving the capabilities of SAF, Flight100 will assess how its use impacts flight’s non-carbon emissions in collaboration with consortium partners ICF, the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), Imperial College London and the University of Sheffield. The research will improve the scientific understanding of the impacts of SAF on contrails and particulates and help implement contrail predictions in the flight planning process. Data and research will be shared with the industry, and Virgin Atlantic will continue its involvement in climate action through RMI’s Climate Impact Task Force, which is partly funded by Virgin Unite.

The SAF used on Flight100 is a unique dual blend; 88% of HEFA (hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids) is supplied by AirBP and 12% of SAK (synthetic aromatic kerosene) is supplied by Virant, a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation. HEFA are made from waste fat while SAK is made from plant sugars, with the remaining plant proteins, oils and fiber continuing into the food chain. SAK is required in 100% SAF blends to give the fuel the aroma necessary for engine function. To achieve Net Zero 2050, use the necessary innovation and investment in all available feedstocks and technologies to maximize SAF volumes as well as continue the research and development needed to bring new zero emissions aircraft to market. should go.

Virgin Atlantic is committed to finding more sustainable ways to fly on its Net Zero 2050 path, taking action at every part of the journey. Already operating one of the youngest and most fuel and carbon efficient fleets in the sky, Flight100 builds on the airline’s 15-year track record of leading the way in the development of SAF at scale. Collectively, industry and government must move forward to build a UK SAF industry and meet aviation’s 10% SAF target by 2030, capitalizing on the significant social and economic benefits this will bring – estimated at £1.8 billion in gross value Contribution will be added. UK and over 10,000 jobs.

The airline accepted the SAF Grand Challenge President Biden set for the US in 2021, pledging to adopt 3 billion gallons of SAF by 2030. Along with the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Government’s commitments to encourage private investment in the U.S. SAF industry reinforce the importance of close collaboration within the industry and globally to achieve emissions reduction goals.

Virgin Atlantic Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss said: “Flight100 proves that sustainable aviation fuel can be used as a safe, drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel and is the only viable solution to decarbonizing long-haul aviation. ​Radical collaboration is required to reach and we are proud to have reached this important milestone, but we need to go further. There is not enough SAF and it is clear that to reach mass production For this, we need to see significantly more investment. This will only happen when regulatory certainty and price support mechanisms, supported by the government, are in place. Flight100 proves that if you build it, we will fly it.”

Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson said: “The world will always assume that something can’t be done unless you do it. The spirit of innovation is coming out and trying to prove that we can do better for the benefit of everyone.” Can.

“Virgin Atlantic has been challenging the status quo since 1984 and inspiring the aviation industry to never stand still and perform better. Fast-forward nearly 40 years, that pioneering spirit is the beating heart of Virgin Atlantic persists as it overcomes the limitations of carbon fiber aircraft and fleet upgrades to sustainable fuels.

“I couldn’t be more proud to join Flight100 today alongside the teams at Virgin Atlantic and our partners, who are working together to set the flight path to the decarbonization of long-haul aviation.”

Britain’s Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Today’s historic flight, powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel, shows how we can decarbonize transportation and enable passengers to fly when and where they want.

“This Government has supported today’s take-off and we will continue to support the UK’s emerging SAF industry as it creates jobs, grows the economy and takes us to Jet Zero.”

Dame Karen Pierce, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the United States, said: “This world first jet marks an important step in the UK’s journey towards zero aviation emissions.

“We look forward to continuing our close work with the US to increase the use of this pioneering fuel as we welcome future sustainable flights.”

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said: “As part of our agencywide goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the Port Authority strongly encourages and supports efforts by our airport stakeholders to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are thrilled to welcome the first transatlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel at John F. Kennedy International Airport and hope the success of Virgin Atlantic’s flight to New York will inspire the entire airport community to pursue aggressive sustainability. Will inspire us to move forward with our efforts.”

Sheila Rams, Boeing’s vice president of environmental sustainability, said: “In 2008 Virgin Atlantic and Boeing completed the first commercial SAF test flight on a 747 and today we will achieve another important milestone using the 787 Dreamliner. This flight furthers our commitment to deliver 100% SAF-compliant airplanes by 2030 “This is an important step forward. As we work towards the civil aviation industry’s net-zero goal, today’s historic visit highlights what we can achieve together.”

Simon Burr, group director of engineering, technology and safety, Rolls-Royce plc, said: “We are incredibly proud that our Trent 1000 engines are today powering the first widebody flight across the Atlantic using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Rolls-Royce has recently announced the launch of the first widebody flight on all of our in-production civil aero engine types. Compatibility testing of 100% SAF has been completed. And this is further proof that there are no engine technology barriers to the use of 100% SAF. This flight will be an important milestone for the entire aviation industry in its journey towards net zero carbon emissions. “Represents a major milestone.”

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded in 1984 by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2023, Virgin Atlantic was voted the UK’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the seventh consecutive year in the official airline ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide and flies customers to 30 destinations across four continents throughout the year.

Together with shareholder and joint venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with connections to more than 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded joint venture, offering an extensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including miles across all carriers. Includes ability to earn and redeem. , Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance’s first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance’s transatlantic network and services from Heathrow and Manchester Airports.

Virgin Atlantic has been at the forefront of sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to net zero by 2050 and taking ongoing actions that reduce environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies and has reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 35% over the past decade. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transition towards 100% next-generation aircraft by 2027. Later in 2023, Virgin Atlantic is leading an industry consortium to deliver the first 100% SAF flight. Transatlantic. Demonstrating that 100% SAF can be safely used as a drop-in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need for large-scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialization before 2030.

