Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, other athletes use this technology, now an Indian startup is bringing it to the grassroots level

Over the years, sports has been greatly aided by advancing technology. Take the ICC Cricket World Cup for example, from Hawkeye to UltraEdge, to ultra slow motion, technology has not only brought immense precision to gameplay and decision-making but has also enhanced the viewing experience.

but that’s not all. Tech is helping players improve their performance. We got to see many such cricketers in the World Cup also Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah And others are using a variety of tech tools to help them better track their performance.

But, so far most of these technological leaps have not reached the ground level. However, one Indian startup is trying to change that. futrax is developing wearable devices and providing innovative technology solutions to aspiring young talents.

We sat down with Kushal Rathore, one of the company’s founders, to learn more about the work the company is doing.

Futrax – Company

“We are a sports tech startup based in Ahmedabad. We track player data and we have developed some algorithms that analyze that data, and provide actionable feedback through which one can improve your game,” Rathore describes the company. Kind of done.

Talking about the technology he explained that although such technology exists, it is mostly available to elite level sports athletes. He said, “We are working on democratizing this technology and making it available to the masses, even kids in schools and academies and amateurs who want to keep track of their game and improve their skills. Interested in improving.”

Idea

Talking about how the idea of ​​Futrax came about, Rathod said that they were working with various federations and came across the problem that many budding players were facing. Players did not have a proper data-driven feedback system that could provide insight into their play and help them improve.

take stock of the coming week

Get all the latest stock market trends and news to prepare you for the week ahead.

Congratulations!

You have successfully subscribed.

He said most players at that level do not have access to personal coaching. Rathore said that the main reason for this is accessibility and affordability. He further added, “So we worked on these pillars to make it accessible to all and most importantly affordable.”

Also see: ‘India could see 10-12 unicorns from energy transition sector in the coming decade’: Transition VC co-founder

How does this work?

We then asked Rathore to explain how the technology works and how players have benefited from its applications. “So how it basically works is you mark out the perimeter of the field of whatever game you’re playing with nodes. And that’s complicated. So what we did was try to automate the entire system. So what we did was we integrated Google Maps into the software itself. You just mark the boundary of the field where you are now, it tracks your performance, it tracks everything you do within that marked field.

Now you just have to wear the GPS vest and pod. There is a QR code on the back, you scan it from your profile. This gets linked to your profile. Whatever you do on the field, it tracks your performance down to the tenth of a second.

Once you’re done with the game, you simply press End My Game, and all the data will be moved to the cloud.

After recording a good sample size of 30-30 days, the app provides you with analytical insights about your game.

Affordability

Rathod said an elite level team would use it “Let’s say Rs 20 lakh for 16 pods for a year or around Rs 1.2 lakh for 15 pods. So this equates to ₹10,000 per month for the subscription model. Let’s say even the base model will start around $400 or something like that, if you want.

And on top of that comes a $100 monthly subscription. What we have done is we have made it extremely affordable for everyone. So suppose anyone wants to buy it outright then we can provide it for only ₹10,000 for lifetime, which includes all software updates and upgrades and services available for lifetime. If one wants to go on the EMI model, it is just ₹1,000/month for 12 months. That’s it.”

the road ahead

Talking about the company’s further plans, Rathore said, “Let’s say in the next 12 months we think we will explore all the regional games that are out there and build our presence across India. Over the next 12 months, we will cover the MENA region.

Because we believe that the MENA region is getting stronger in terms of sports, Saudi is getting very strong in football. Cricket is progressing in America and the next T20 World Cup is being held in America. So we believe we will explore that part as well. So we are looking for cooperation. We are looking for partnerships there.

So so far, 2,500 athletes have used our pod and there are athletes who have used it repeatedly. “There are kids between 10-12 years old, they are buying these pods from us and they aspire to be great players.”

Read Next: Prime Venture-backed startup’s AI tutor aims to help your kids learn better

Source: in.benzinga.com